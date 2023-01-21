One of the legislative priorities of many Republicans going into this year’s legislative session was to pass a bill to clarify the Governor’s executive emergency powers.
That bill, Senate Bill 128, has already passed the Senate and was scheduled for first reading on Friday in the House. The bill passed the Senate 33-0 and is expected to pass the House as well.
With a GOP super majority, that means the bill will not need the support of Gov. Jim Justice.
The issue surfaced during the pandemic when Justice declared a State of Emergency, a declaration that was only recently lifted.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, who is the House Majority Whip, said in November the limits of those powers should be a priority this session, and that has been the case.
“In West Virginia we are still under a declared State of Emergency concerning the COVID pandemic,” he said. “This seems to be out of line.”
Gearheart reiterated that position when the session started.
“I am pretty certain that (a reduction on power) is going to happen,” he said of the controversy that surfaced during the pandemic when emergency powers were used, and often criticized.
Gearheart said it is not right to have “an unlimited ability” to use emergency emergency powers for long periods of time, longer than 60 to 90 days without having to come before the legislature for an extension.
Those limits are included in the bill with 60 days in the emergency declaration and 30 says for a State of Preparedness.
According to the bill, “a gubernatorially proclaimed state of emergency expires 60 days after issuance of the executive order unless, prior to the 60th day, the Governor provides written notice to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Delegates and the Joint Committee on Government and Finance that in his or her opinion it is necessary to extend the state of emergency. If the Governor extends the state of emergency beyond 60 days, he or she shall thereafter, no less frequently than every 30 days, provide the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Delegates and the Joint Committee on Government and Finance with a written statement of his or her reasons to believe that the conditions warrant any continuation of the state of emergency.”
The governor would also be required to respond to any inquiries from the Senate or House leadership related to the declaration.
In a State of Preparedness, the limit would be only 30 days with the same procedure in place regarding the Legislature.
The bill also spells out when a State of Emergency can be declared, and that is with a “duly proclaimed existence of conditions of disaster or other serious threat to the health or safety of persons and property within West Virginia, or a specific geographic area thereof, including but not limited to an attack upon the state or the United States, a natural or man-made disaster of major proportions, a pandemic, or other large-scale threat beyond the capacity of local control.”
Some limitations on power are also included:
“During any state of preparedness or state of emergency proclaimed at any time, an executive order of the Governor may not:
(1) Close churches or other houses of worship or prevent their operation in any manner that is more restrictive than the least restrictive provisions in place for the operation of the most essential facilities of government or private enterprise.
(2) Suspend or limit the lawful sale, lawful transfer, or lawful transportation of firearms, ammunition, components of ammunition, or ammunition-reloading equipment and supplies; or
(3) Except as authorized by the provisions of this article, interfere with, or impair the operation of the news media.”
Another bill related to executive powers, Senate Bill 129, has also passed the Senate (on a 30-3 vote) and is now in the House Government Organization Committee.
That bill provides guidance and limitations for the Governor on the expenditure of “unanticipated” federal funding that comes into the state when the Legislature is not in session.
This issue also surfaced during the pandemic when the state received $1.25 billion in federal pandemic relief funding, funding that was in control of the Governor.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.