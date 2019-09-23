BLUEFIELD — A legendary man of Bluefield’s work will be honored, commemorated and preserved in “From Clouds to Coal,” a new book by Wayne Pelts that pays tribute to Bluefield’s legendary photographer, Mel Grubb.
The book project began about eight years ago when Grubbs was being honored by a local organization and asked for the help of Wayne Pelts, yearbook advisor, photographer and member of the same church as Grubbs was.
“He said he needed a pair of fresh eyes to come in and look of many, many decades of work,” Pelts said. “I didn’t just agree, I jumped at the chance because it meant getting to see archives from this area and beyond. It meant getting to hear his stories that went with so many of them.”
For that show, the two men spent a number of evenings going through negatives with a magnifying glass. The show went well, but the evenings spent together spurred a new idea, a book showcasing Grubb’s favorite work.
“I think the Lord was saying to me, this shouldn’t be the end of this,” Pelts said. “There needs to be something permanent, there needs to be a book that highlights his well-known, some of his not so well-known and then part of his story that goes with it and so we continued to meet after the show was over with.”
During this time, Pelts learned a lot about Grubbs. His aerial photography is some of his work that people identify most often. Before he was fascinated with photography, Grubbs was fascinated with planes. He started taking flying lessons and photos of his early flying days are included in the book because it is a tribute to Grubb’s life in addition to his work.
“My favorite photograph is one of his aerial shots, of a line of bare trees in the winter and the angle he got (it is actually the cover of the book),” Pelts said. “You have all of this symmetry going on. It is simple but absolutely beautiful. It was one of his favorites as well.”
In addition, Grubbs shared with Pelts, the story of the first time he developed film. Grubb’s father wanted to develop some film after he read how to do it in Popular Mechanic’s Magazine.
“One of the great stories that Mr. Grubb told was of his father, he wanted to develop some film,” Pelts said. “They put black paper up in the bathroom and they developed film for the first time and Mr. Grubbs said it was like magic watching that happen. Of course, from there they had to go somewhere else in Bluefield to get it printed, but that was kind of the spark that just made photography this wonderful part of his life.”
Pelts marveled at Grubbs photography ability even before the advent of the smaller film camera, which is what Pelts learned the craft through. Pelts himself photographed weddings for 30 years and was a Yearbook Advisor at Oakvale High School.
“He printed his own pictures before the days of digital,” Pelts said. “It was a big camera they used and the way that film was done. I cannot imagine. I began in the film days, but film was in a canister and then you sent it off and it was not that difficult, but for what they went through in those earlier eras, I can just not imagine.”
During the eight year process that has lead to the release of the book, Pelts said there was absolutely no end to the archival work to look at. He said he would meet with Grubbs a couple times a month and other times once a season.
“It was kind of one of those on-going, to a certain extend, love affairs, because you wanted to look at everything just to see what was there and how it would work together,” Pelts said. “I have a full time job, he had his work, so at his death, the book was not finished and there was a real sadness because part of what I wanted to happen was for it to be done and for there to be a local celebration of him because people just loved and cared for him. He just had a way of doing what you needed to and far beyond.”
Pelts speaks of Grubbs with a kind of reverence, as most do in the community. Most everyone in Bluefield knew him for his reputation, his style, his quiet charm and his humility.
“The purpose was to do something to preserve his legacy,” Pelts said. “I go to my bank, his pictures are on the wall. I go and get my car worked on, his pictures are on the wall. I go to my church, his pictures are on the wall.”
Pelts believes that Grubb’s humility is something that people in the community valued about him.
“We live on this planet, we only see what we can see,” Pelts said. “He loved to be in that little plane of his, giving us angles and locations, whether related to fog, or Burke’s Garden, he loved nature and God has given us so much to enjoy, but to see it from a different angle is just a real blessing.”
With about 70 years of Grubb’s photography, Pelts had his hands full laying out and editing the book. While Pelts has experience in layout and is very familiar with Photoshop, to put the ideas he had for the layout onto a page, he called in some help.
“I would like to thank Allen Roberts, a professor at Bluefield College who really helped this summer. When I am designing a wedding album, I am not dealing with text,” Pelts said “I know Photoshop and other things, but Adobe InDesign, I did not have that skill. So he helped me flesh out what was on paper and in my head but just not there yet to be sent to a publisher and I am very grateful to him for his patience and willingness to do that.”
As he had previously stated, the book is meant to preserve Grubb’s legacy in the Bluefield community and beyond. The book will include Grubb’s photography, quotes from him about his photography and comments from others about Grubbs.
“We were trying to take those that were really well known and just combine them and showcase an awful lot of the history that he preserved for us,” Pelts said. “Many of the pictures have his narrative with it and a lot of times, that is what makes the picture, is hearing from the photographer, things about the shoot and the story behind it.”
One of Grubb’s most famous photographs is that of a wave of fog rolling over East River Mountain. This shot inspired part of the title of the book, From Clouds to Coal. Pelts also said that in recent weeks there was a day that the fog was rolling over East River Mountain and people on social media were calling it a “Mel Grubbs day.” That is part the impact of Mr. Grubb’s life and photography.
The book is a limited edition, high quality print and is available at www.GrubbBook.com for $50.00 per copy which includes postage. Orders will be taken though October 15, 2019.
“This will be a limited edition, we will not be printing a second run of it,” Pelts said. “So I would politely encourage individuals that loved his work to go ahead and place their order now so they know they are guaranteed a book when it comes in.”
After 70 to 75 years of Grubb’s photographing and eight years of work fro Grubb himself and Pelts, the Mel Grubbs book, From Clouds to Coal is available for order now.
“It is easy for us to think that every city is just like ours. It is not. For us to have had this photographer, this man, this legend here...how many other cities have that,” Pelts said. “Some of the other shots he did, he did because he loved Bluefield and he loved people. He just, he was able to capture the joy of life in a way that we can be so thankful for.”
