PRINCETON — While medical marijuana is legal in West Virginia, that fact does not protect drivers from being arrested if it impairs their performance and leads to a DUI charge, a local deputy told the public Tuesday.
The state Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) recently released a list of the 100 dispensary permits approved last week across the state. Two companies that applied for state permits to operate medical cannabis dispensaries in Mercer County were among the ones that were granted.
Holistic WV Farms LLC, a company based in Washington D.C., was granted a permit to operate a dispensary in Bluefield as well as in nine other sites around the state. The company, which operates in several other states already, is also one of 10 companies to be granted a permit to grow marijuana for medical cannabis as well as one of 10 to be permitted to process it. Those facilities are slated to be located in Beaver.
Terrasana dba (Doing Business As) Princeton Retail was granted a permit to operate a dispensary in Princeton, and five other sites around the state, including one in Beckley. Neither of the companies have yet applied for a business license.
Sgt. A.M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program read about the upcoming businesses in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and offered the newspaper some information concerning marijuana products and DUI.
Ballard emphasized that this information was not for or against the legalization of marijuana, but an effort to make users “think twice before driving under the influence of a soon ‘legal’ drug.”
Ballard said the users of marijuana products can face DUI arrests if the substance impairs their ability to drive. The fact that the substance was obtained legally would not alleviate a charge. The same applies for drugs such as anti-depression medications. Mixing anti-depressant medications with alcohol or marijuana with pain medication increases the chances for facing an DUI charge.
“Even though people can obtain these things legally, if it impairs you, you can be charged with DUI,” Ballard stated.
Several years ago, Ballard had the opportunity to visit Denver, Colorado for training about drug impairment. During one of the classes, Ballard and other officers were able to visit some different cannabis (marijuana) dispensaries as a civilian and talk with employees to get some insight about their products. He learned about THC, concentrates, sativa, indica, hybrid, waxes, dabs and oils.
“If you know the answer to these few questions, you are likely ahead of the game on the ‘medical’ storefront. I’m going to focus on Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) because it is the main psychoactive and impairing part of cannabis – at least specifically the delta-9 THC,” Ballard said. “This is the part of cannabis that is the most responsible for ‘getting high.’”
Marijuana has changed a lot since the 1960s.
“Today’s marijuana is not your 1960s and 70s marijuana,” Ballard said. “The THC concentrations in marijuana then were low – like around 3 percent or less in most cases. In today’s marijuana and cannabis concentrates like oils and waxes, it is not uncommon to find THC concentration at 30 percent or higher. Many times, the way the marijuana is processed can yield even higher results above 80 percent concentration of THC.”
And THC does impair drivers, he said.
“Despite rumors from supporters of marijuana and its users – THC impairs a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely. Out of a case study conducted with 302 individuals arrested for DUI on cannabis only – that were confirmed by chemical tests like a blood test; about 30 percent were speeding, and roughly 20 percent were having problems keeping the vehicle in their lane. About 10 percent failed to properly respond to red lights and stop signs, and another 10 percent were involved in crashes,” Ballard stated.
More than 70 percent of marijuana-only impaired drivers were arrested because of unsafe driving behaviors, he said. They are the same driving behaviors DUI drivers that use alcohol or other drugs are arrested for. These drivers not only had bad driving behaviors, but also showed problems performing field sobriety tests; both at roadside, and during a Drug Recognition Expert evaluation in a controlled environment.
“While I could continue with information on marijuana impairment, other drugs, alcohol, or using a concoction of all the above, I won’t,” Ballard said. “Remember just because it is ‘medical’ doesn’t make it ‘legal to drive.’ Drive High, get a DUI.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.