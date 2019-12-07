WHEELING — On the minds of the Bluefield High football team this entire year has been Tony Webster III who passed away in January.
The team competed in the state championship game Friday night and were playing for Webster, known as “Lil’ Tony” to his friends and family.
They were unable to win as they lost to Bridgeport 21-14.
“It’s unbelievable, I just wished we could of gotten it done for five,” senior Kaulin Parris said.
Lil’ Tony wore number five last year for the Beavers.
Every practice and game the Beavers have been doing for Lil' Tony, whose father Tony Webster is an assistant coach on the team.
“I had to go hard, everybody in my area telling me ,‘This is for Tony, you gotta play for Tony,’” junior Shawn Mitchell said.
Throughout the game the team felt that he was there with the players encouraging them and motivating them to victory.
“I felt like he was there with us the whole time, every play of the game,” senior Jahiem House said.
When Bluefield needed a stop with two minutes left, Mitchell forced a fumble and the Beavers recovered the team knew it was Webster stepping in.
“When that happened, I knew that was Lil' Tony and I felt like we were going to go down and score but God had other plans,” Parris said.
Throughout the season Webster has been honored in a multitude of ways including a bell on the sideline of home games that is rung by every player that scores a touchdown.
The first game of the year against Graham on the opening offensive drive Bluefield went out on the field with only 10 players to honor Webster.
Each week a different player has been given the honor of wearing the jersey of Lil’ Tony by Coach Webster who selects the player that is the hardest worker that week in practice.
“Coach Webster will watch practice and on Friday he will pretty much make a call on who he thinks deserves to wear it,” Bluefield head coach Fred Simon said at the start of the season.
For the state title game the Bluefield captains each wore a number five of Webster to the coin toss and then the no one wore it during the game.
“Whenever you get picked to wear five that’s just a big opportunity to wear five and play in front of a lot of people with five on. I’m just blessed to be able to wear it,” House, a co-captain, said after the game.
The jersey will now be retired and no Bluefield Beaver football player will wear number five again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.