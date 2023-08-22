PRINCETON — Roaming canines and the need to keep them on a leash or behind a fence is among today’s items on the Mercer County Commission’s agenda.
The Mercer County Commission is conducting a meeting at 3:30 p.m. today in the Mercer County Courthouse. Under the agenda’s discussion section is an item titled Leash Law-Animal Accountability.
“We’ve got a problem that’s been identified for quite some time, which is free-roaming dogs,” said County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “We know other counties have leash laws on the books and we need to find a way hold additional accountability. It becomes a greater issue the longer we wait.”
Puckett said he has heard complaints about people being confronted by dogs that were allowed to run free.
Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated buildings officer, recalled one recent instance in the Topaz Avenue area near Princeton in which a large and aggressive dog confronted a contractor who was working on demolishing a pair of structures. The contractor was not bitten.
Puckett added that he has received complaints about roaming dogs injuring other pets.
“And there’s been no accountability and we have to address it,” he stated. “It’s been going on for a long time and it’s not like we haven’t known about it. We have to ask how do we control it to the best of ability with the resources that we have.”
Aggressive dogs that are allowed to wander around unsupervised become a safety issue not only for the county’s citizens, but for visitors coming to ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail and enjoy the county’s other attractions, Puckett said. Keeping dogs restrained also protects them from being struck by traffic and facing people feeling the need to protect themselves when they encounter an aggressive dog on their property.
Raleigh County has a leash law that could serve as a model for a Mercer County ordinance.
“I’m going to propose that we use Raleigh County as a template and we have some potential public hearings in the months to come if the commission decides to move in that direction,” Puckett said.
The Raleigh County Leash Law prohibits dog owners from allowing their dogs to be at large, authorizing and specifying action by law enforcement officers, issuing citations, assessing fine and the destruction of dogs for violations.
Under the Raleigh County ordinance, dogs are not allowed to roam. Owners must keep them confined to their premises, and dogs on the streets, sidewalks or public places must be on a leash or under the owner’s control. Dogs that are seized under the ordinance can be released to the owner after the owner pays “all the costs assessed against such dog, and any fine assessed hereunder.”
Any person who is found guilty of violating the Raleigh County leash ordinance or pleads guilty to violating it will be guilty of a misdemeanor and assessed a fine ranging from $5 to $100.
