PETERSTOWN — For the second time this year, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has donated a massive amount of supplies for food pantries in Monroe County.
About 20 tons of food was delivered by tractor-trailer Thursday morning through the Peterstown Branch of the Church.
Branch President Stetson Robinson said the food was delivered and distributed at M-Rock in Peterstown with help from the church and area food banks.
Donna Boothe, with the Peterstown United Methodist Church Emergency Food Pantry, orchestrated the January delivery and did the same last week.
Robinson said in January the delivery was the largest LDS food delivery ever in the county.
“The church does this worldwide,” he said. “They have a massive humanitarian presence around the world. Church members pay tithing as well as offerings to help pay for things like this … It’s something we try to do as much we can.”
The big deliveries this year actually started with a phone call from a friend late last year.
Boothe, of Lindside, said a friend called and told her to check into a program though the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) that delivers non-perishable goods to food banks.
Boothe said she called Darrell Mann with the LDS Church in Peterstown and then was referred ot Megan Mann Raines.
“They put me in touch with a lady in Pulaski County (Jackie Grosebeck),” Boothe said. “Her mission is to give food out to people who are in need. She said she would check on it.”
Not long after that call, Boothe received a call from a lady in Salt Lake City, the headquarters of the LDS Church.
“She told me they would have a trailer truck load of food and to contact food pantries in the county,” she said. “I called all six food banks.”
A delivery date was then set for Jan. 7, resulting in the huge donation, which is now repeated and will provide a much needed boost to the pantries, especially with the holidays coming up.
Six food pantries will benefit from the donation and representatives from all of them were on hand to pick up in non-perishable supplies in trucks and trailers.
Those food banks include:
• Peterstown United Church Emergency Food Pantry
Sandi Bowling, Director
Donna Boothe, Assistant
Open every Thursday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Lindside United Methodist Church
Janet Pence, Director
Open every Wednesday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
•Operation Compassion
LifeLine Church, Peterstown
Verna Workman Director
• Union United Methodist Church
Tim McNair, Director
• Monroe County Coalition for Children and Families
Michelle McFall, Director
• Alderson Presbyterian Church
Brian DeRoven, Director
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
