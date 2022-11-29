PRINCETON — A lawsuit has been filed in Mercer County on behalf of mobile home residents facing big increases before Christmas in their lot rents with little hope of finding new locations or raising the money needed to move their homes.
Mountain State Justice, a statewide nonprofit legal services and advocacy organization, announced Monday that a lawsuit had been filed in Mercer County Circuit Court on behalf of the residents in five manufactured housing communities against an out-of-state private equity firm and its affiliates.
The defendants in the lawsuit, Smith Management LLC and Homes of America LLC, have purchased five manufactured home communities in Mercer County, according to court documents. The communities include Gardner Estates, Elk View, Country Roads, Delaney and Shadow Wood.
The firm has purchased several manufactured housing communities in Mercer County and surrounding areas, in many cases more than doubling the lot rent rates residents are paying, according to a press release from Mountain State Law. These increases are set to kick in this year just before Christmas.
The firm and its associates are not licensed or permitted to operate a manufactured housing community in West Virginia and have failed to make necessary repairs, resulting in unsafe, and sometimes uninhabitable, conditions in these communities, Mountain State Law attorneys said. Many of the residents poised to lose their homes are veterans, elderly individuals on fixed incomes and families raising children.
One plaintiff in the lawsuit described conditions at her community.
“Sewage stays backed up in our neighborhood and there are times you could take a paddle boat in my backyard, and here they’re asking for hundreds more dollars a month?” said Rachel Duncan, plaintiff and longtime resident. According to court documents, Duncan lives at Gardner Estates with her 6-year-old grandson and works at a Princeton restaurant for minimum wage.
In October, Mountain State Justice, Inc. and Legal Aid of West Virginia held a public meeting about what might be done about the dramatic rent hikes. In some cases, the monthly rent for a mobile home lot is increasing from $225 to $525.
One person attending the meeting, Larry Brinkley of Gardner Estates, said that his parents passed away less than a year ago and he was trying to keep their doublewide home. The monthly site rent was increasing from $250 to $500. He estimated that moving the home would cost around $13,000.
Residents attending that meeting filled a courtroom at the Mercer County Courthouse. Many of them said they cannot contact their parks’ out-of-state owners or get copies of their leases.
“What these firms are doing is unconscionable. They’re forcing homeowners from their homes and exacerbating the affordable housing crisis — all while turning massive profits that flow directly out of West Virginia,” said MSJ staff attorney Adam Wolfe.
The lawsuit also named Administrator Bonnie Allen of the Mercer County Health Department as defendant, but Mountain State Justice is not seeking damages, Wolfe said. According to state law, buyers of mobile home parks must apply for permits 15 days before purchasing the property.
“The health department part is just to keep them from issuing those permits,” Wolfe said.
Mountain State Justice can be contacted at 304-344-3144.
A message to the equity firm was not returned Monday.
Across the nation, investors are being told how they can purchase mobile home parks and raise rents for lots. In October, an organization called Mobile Home University was advertising what it called an online “Mobile Home Park Investor’s Boot Camp.” On the organization’s website, viewers were told how they could profit by investing in mobile home parks.
“It’s unique since virtually no new parks are allowed to be built and the fact that tenants can’t afford the $5,000 it costs to move a mobile home keeps revenues stable and makes it easy to raise rents without losing any occupancy,” potential students are told in the course’s description.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
