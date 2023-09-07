Area lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to restore federal funding for school hunting and archery programs.
A bipartisan coalition of 18 lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., are asking U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to implement the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act as Congress originally intended and to restore federal funding for educational activities like hunting and archery.
Capito said the Department of Education has misinterpreted the language in the 2022 bill, and now seeks to exclude certain educational activities from receiving federal resources, including hunting and archery programs. But the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which amended the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, only prohibited federal funds from being used to purchase dangerous weapons for school staff or to train school staff in the use of such weapons. It didn’t prohibit school programs on hunting or archery.
“Once again, the Biden administration has taken a misguided interpretation of laws passed by Congress,” Capito said Wednesday. “I’ve heard from countless West Virginians who would be impacted by this and the educational opportunities and resources it would take from our children. My colleagues and I are taking action to ensure the voices of millions of Americans and West Virginians are heard loud and clear.”
Capito said the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act was carefully negotiated and drafted to protect and preserve law-abiding citizens’ Second Amendment rights.
“This is concerning because of the important role these enrichment programs can play in students’ lives,” the 18 senators wrote in a letter to Cardona. “Archery is an inclusive extracurricular activity that empowers students from all backgrounds to learn a sport and compete. Hunter safety classes and programs play an important role in teaching safety, wildlife management, landowner relations, and personal responsibility to students.”
Manchin, one of the 18 senators seeking the restoration of funding for hunting and archery courses, said the Department of Education has contradicted congressional intent by incorrectly issuing guidance that funds may no longer be used to support archery, hunter safety education or other extracurricular programs.
In addition to Manchin, Capito and Kaine, other lawmakers seeking a restoration of federal funds for school hunting and archery courses include U.S. Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
