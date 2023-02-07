Gov. Jim Justice proposed on the first day of this year’s legislative session a plan to reimburse state residents for their vehicle personal property tax paid at the county level, a promise he made when campaigning against Amendment 2 last fall.
However, the proposal so far has not gained any noticeable traction.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip, said Monday he has heard “no talk” of it.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he wanted to cut the vehicle personal property tax first, but it was part of Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to cut or end the local vehicle property tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax.
Both provide substantial revenue to localities and the Senate plan was for the state to replace any money lost at the local level if those taxes were cut or eliminated.
But Justice opposed Amendment 2, not wanting to end the machinery and inventory tax and offering to refund the vehicle property tax directly to residents after they pay it on the county level, making Amendment 2 “moot.”
In fact, Justice campaigned around the state before the Nov. 8 election for people to vote against Amendment 2, and they did, defeating it 65 percent to 35 percent.
Under Justice’s plan, which could be done without changing the state Constitution and still leave local control of the taxes in place, residents would continue to pay their car tax to the county, but then receive refunds from the state equal to what the tax they paid.
But Justice has instead been pushing his 50 percent cut the state personal income tax over the next three years, a plan the House passed 95-2 but the Senate is still mulling.
“I wanted to pass property tax cuts first and then personal income,” Swope said. “But since Amendment 2 failed, the plan is to do personal income tax cuts instead.”
Swope said he is in favor of both.
“But I don’t think there is enough money to do both at the same time,” he said. “The senate is working on a number of tax cut plans but it’s too early to know what the final plan will be. There are hundreds of millions of funding requests and each one approved reduces the money available for tax cuts.”
Before this year’s session started, Gearheart said Justice’s car tax refund plan will most likely be rejected because it is a “clunky plan and hard to administer” as well as being “constitutionally questionable.”
The refund plan was used primarily used as a tool to get Amendment 2 defeated, Geartheart said, a criticism heard often about Justice’s strategy to use the promise as “bait” to defeat the amendment.
Justice has not addressed his vehicle personal property tax plan in recent briefings, but is once again touring the state with town hall meetings, this time to push his personal income tax plan.
Swope and Senate Republicans are taking a more cautious approach about committing to a plan that would reduce the state’s revenue by more than $1 billion through fiscal year 2024.
Justice has maintained the state’s record revenues with $1.3 billion in fiscal 2022 and another projected surplus of $1.7 billion this fiscal year, which ends June 30, combined with more projected growth, will provide enough financial security to go forward with the tax.
Although $700 million will be set aside in a “rainy day fund” to supplement any revenue shortfall, Justice said that money will not be needed.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.