CHARLESTON — A West Virginia delegate who ran a livestream video showing him among a mob forcing its way Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol is facing federal charges including violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, according to a complaint filed in federal court.
Gov. Jim Justice said Friday a West Virginia delegate is now facing a federal charge related to his participation in the mob takeover of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. Wednesday.
Del. Derrick Evans, R-Wayne County, has been charged with entering a restricted area, Justice said.
Evans, who was sworn in for his first term last month, posted a video of himself participating in illegally entering the Capitol Building as part of a mob.
Evans took down his Facebook post, which had already circulated, and followed up with a post that said he had traveled across the country to film events and was there for that purpose “as an independent member of the media to film history.”
“I think it’s terrible,” Justice said of Evans’ behavior. “I think it’s a scar on West Virginia.”
The governor said he is not aware of anything he can do (related to any state action), but how could anyone “think that is anything but bad stuff?”
“I am a real law and order guy,” he said. “They are looking for people all over the place. I don’t know what he (Evans) did. A bunch of people will be prosecuted and a bunch of people will end up in jail.”
In a criminal complaint filed Jan. 6 at the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Evans was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Evans was also charged with violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The complaint was filed by FBI Special Agent David J. DiMarco.
DiMarco submitted in the criminal complaint that Evans “did willfully and knowingly engage is disorderly or disruptive conduct” on the grounds of or in the Capitol buildings “with the intent to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress or either the House of Congress, or the orderly conduct in that building of any deliberations of either House of Congress.”
It is stated in the complaint that Evans traveled to Washington D.C. on or about Jan. 6 “and knowingly and willfully joined and encouraged a crowd of individuals who forcibly entered the U.S. Capitol and impeded, disrupted, and disturbed the orderly conduct of business by the United state House of Representatives and the United States Senate.”
In a section of the complaint titled “Statement of Facts Supporting Probable Cause,” DiMarco stated that Evans streamed live from his Facebook page a video depicting him “joining and encouraging a crowd unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. I identified Evans as the person operating the livestream not only from context, but also by comparing the voice of the individual operating the livestream to Evans’ voice in a campaign video.”
Evans also “identifies himself by first and last name during the recorded video capturing the offense,” DiMarco said in the complaint. Later, about 28 seconds into the video, “Evans shouts, ‘There we go! Open the door!’ Evans then begins to chant, ‘Our house! Our house!’”
About 40 seconds into the video, “Evans states, ‘We’re at the door now. There’s cops on the inside stopping us now.’”
In a message posted Dec. 20, 2010 on Evans’ Facebook page, there is a picture of President Trump with the words, “Take America Back” along with the phrases “Be There” and “Will Be Wild,” DiMarco said in the complaint.
On Thursday, House Minority Leader Del. Doug Skaff Jr., D-Kanawha County, speaking on behalf of the Minority Caucus, wrote a letter to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw saying Evans should not be a member of the House.
Skaff said the House has the authority to take the action because each member must take an oath to uphold the constitutions of West Virginia and the United States.
“Delegate-elect Evans committed several illegal acts, clearly memorialized through his own Facebook broadcast, in an attempt to disrupt the constitutionally mandates process,” Skaff wrote, adding that Evans “conspired, abetted and, if only temporarily, succeeded in physically attacking and impeding this constitutional process as part of an insurrection upon the U.S. Capitol. HIs actions unequivocally disqualify him from holding a public office in this state and make him ineligible to be seated as a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.”
After Wednesday’s invasion of the Capitol Building, Evans posted that he had no ill intent.
“I want to assure you all that I did not have any negative interactions with law enforcement nor did I participate in any destruction that may have occurred,” he posted.
However, he has listed no media organization he works for and, according to various news reports, was heard shouting, “Stand on our feet! We’re in, baby!” as a crowd he was in was pushing its way into the Capitol Building.
As of Friday afternoon, Evans had not resigned his position and had previously said he would not.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
