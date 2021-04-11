TAZEWELL, Va. — Allowing limited possession and cultivation of marijuana in Virginia to start this coming July means law enforcement agencies must start getting ready sooner than expected for the changes in state law.
The Virginia General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, voted Wednesday to accept Gov. Ralph Northam’s changes to a marijuana legalization bill that will allow the drug’s limited possession and cultivation this July. Adults ages 21 and older will be allowed to possess up to 1 ounce (28.3 grams) of cannabis without the intent to distribute and home cultivation of up to four plants per household.
These changes in the law begin on July 1.
Law enforcement agencies have to start preparing for these changes in the law, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt.
“The only thing I can say is that I think they’re moving really fast for something that we’re going to have find a lot of the details about,” Hieatt said. “I think that as fast as it is, it might be confusing to people about what’s legal and what’s not. I think it’s a lot thrown on law enforcement so soon.”
Deputies will need to have classes or seminars familiarizing them with the new law, he said. They will need to know details such as what amounts of marijuana are legal and what the penalties are for exceeding those amounts.
“It’s going to be a lot of information to try and find out,” Hieatt stated. “Does that mean you can sell it right on the street? There’s a lot of things to find out other than just it’s going to be legalized.”
Hieatt said he was also concerned that deputies could start seeing more instances of driving under the influence involving marijuana. People could think that because marijuana has been legalized, they can smoke it and do things like operate heavy machinery or drive.
Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said that changing the state’s marijuana law would not impact his office very much. There have not been very many prosecutions for simple possession of marijuana, and spending time on such cases takes away from efforts to prosecute cases involving harder drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin.
“I’m not saying I agree with what the governor did, but as to the impact on our office, I believe it will be minimal,” he said.
