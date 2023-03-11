PRINCETON — Officers of the law have to deal with a lot of hazardous situations including people struggling with mental illness, but new training is offering them options for defusing dangerous situations and helping the mental ill get the help they need.
Deputies, police officers and other first responders from Mercer, McDowell, Monroe, Summers and Wyoming Counties came to the Karen Preservati Center in Princeton for training with help from the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center. The training continued all week so participants could earn a 40-hour certification.
“What we’ve got going on today is called Crisis Intervention Training (CIT),” Chief Deputy A.P. Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday. “What it’s designed for basically is to reduce the risk of death or injuries and limit encounters to officers and to civilians alike when we encounter folks with mental illness.”
The training is a joint effort, Christian said. The goal is to give officers other options when dealing with the mentally ill.
“What we’re doing is we’re teaming up with mental health providers and their resources basically to keep these folks with mental illnesses out of the judicial realm of things and into some sort of civil treatment,” he stated. “You can arrest them all day long and put them in jail and it doesn’t really help them. We’re not helping the root cause. It’s just a loop and it’s just a temporary fix, so until these folks get the help that they need, every time we encounter these folks the probability of injury, death or anything raises every time we deal with them. In the very end, we’re here as police officers to help people. and just throwing somebody in jail because they have a mental illness is not really helping them.”
While the training cannot address every mental illness scenario, but can help make everybody involved safer, Christian said.
“Now, is that going to fix everybody with mental illness? Of course not,” Christian stated. “You can only help those who want to be helped. The main goal for me when I’ve seen this training, the big bold letters of officer safety, so it’s a win-win for us. We’re taking care of our officers. We’re reducing calls. We’re reducing overtime, and then therefore reducing expenditures out of our budget for stuff like this. It’s basically getting these folks the help they need or at least giving them the opportunity to seek help.”
Dealing with people needing treatment because they have mental health problems, called mental hygiene calls, takes up a lot of personnel hours. These cases are becoming more common.
“Last year because we’re mandated by law to transport all mental healths that are involuntarily, we did over 256 transports,” Christian said. “For most of my career, we’ve battled the opioid epidemic and now I think we’re on the cusp of a mental health epidemic. It’s popping up left and right.”
Illicit drug problems such as the opioid epidemic adds to the number of mental health cases the law enforcement community is seeing. The drugs impact addicts’ minds, and the problems carry over to their families.
“Not only the people who use the drugs, but their kids who didn’t get the proper upbringing, so now they’re dealing with conditions that you didn’t deal with as kids from the Sixties,” Christian stated. “We’re into a whole new realm of mental illness whether it be drug related or whatever,” Christian said
“Now we’re not using this training as a crutch for those who commit crimes. If they commit a crime, we have to do what we have to do for the judicial side of things, but I think we’re doing the public a disservice if we don’t try to help those who are in need.”
“You’re not going to arrest a mental illness out of them,” Christian continued. “It’s not going to happen if they’re not receiving the help that they need. It’s more of an opportunity to hurt themselves or somebody else in the community. At least offer the help to at least see if we can correct some of these issues.”
Deputies being trained at the Preservati Center were being trained to pass along their lessons to other officers. They were also learning how to deescalate, or calm down, situations involving the mentally ill.
“What we’re trying to do is reduce lawsuits, reduce injuries, the whole gamut of things.” Christian said. “Things will still happen. In this crazy world, things will still happen because we can’t control all of those. We want to limit those to life or death situations otherwise we should be able to deescalate in most of the encounters that we have.”
“I think it’s a really good course. It’s a little eyeopening for some of the guys, because back in the day everybody knew everybody who had mental illness; of course, you’d go and arrest them because we didn’t know any better,” Christian stated. “It was just lack of knowledge, I think. Southern Highlands is really stepping up and pushing this issue, and I think it’s a good thing now only for the police departments in our area but for the citizens of Mercer County.”
At the Karen Preservati Center, Candace Nelson with the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, said that a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant – part of the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services – was funding the training.
“We are training law enforcement and first responders on mental health and substance abuse to give them some tools they’ll be able to use in their daily work,” Nelson said. “They’re dealing with a lot of mental health on the streets and substance use and people under the influence, so we’re hoping to give them some skills today that will help them in those situations.”
Kevin Miller, an instructor from the Albermarle County Police and Trigon Training Group, was talking with his class about deescalation skills. The deputies and other officers were also learning about the resources in their community.
“So that’s coming from the law enforcement perspective and he’s going over skills that they learn in basic training. This week we’ve been talking about mental illness, identifying mental illness, what treatment options are available, what resources are available,” Nelson said. “We did site visits yesterday. We had somebody from the (Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias) come and talk about their services they provide. We were able to see their crisis unit, their respite unit, our inpatient rehab facilities. All of our first responders get firsthand knowledge of what’s going on in the mental health side of things.”
“We hope to reduce recidivism, get people treatment and get them the help that they need,” Nelson added. “And our collaboration with law enforcement and first responders has really improved.”
Mike Wells, who said he is a detective with Albermarle County Police with the Trigon Training Group as a side business, said Trigon travels to help CIT programs and crisis intervention teams get started.
“This is pretty much an alternative to give officers some resources. Let them know there are resources in the community because a lot of officers don’t know about the resources in the community and recognize people when they’re in crisis because you don’t want to introduce a police officer,” Wells said. “We usually get called when people are having a bad day. We don’t get calls when everything is going great and they’re having a party and want to invite us over.”
“The idea is for police officers to be able to recognize behavior whether it’s mental health, an everyday crisis or a drug issue. and then how to deescalate that,” Wells stated. “Deescalation is a big buzz word. It’s not something you can just come in and magically do to people. It takes work and it takes recognition and it takes acknowledgement of people when they’re in crisis; and also kind of get the emotions removed from the situation so you can talk them down into rational thinking and seek help.”
The idea behind the program is helping people get the treatment they need.
“Police do a whole lot more than take people to jail,” Wells said. “So the idea here is to incorporate some of the community resources and collaborate with Southern Highlands and some of the programs they have and make the police aware of that and get people the best help.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.