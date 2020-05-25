BLUEFIELD — Officers with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched Monday after Mercer County 911 received a call about shots fired on Union Street.
The incident was reported about 4:12 p.m. outside a home on the 300 block Union Street. Police arrived on the scene with a K-9 and entered one home. One man was later brought in for questioning.
Neighbors said they first thought the gunshots were fireworks since some were used Sunday night. There were no official reports immediately about injuries. One neighbor said shots were fired after a black vehicle pulled up to the home.
Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment also arrived on the scene. Union Street was blocked off while police processed the scene.
