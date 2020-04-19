PRINCETON — While sheltering in place may put a damper on celebrations across the country, one Mercer County family beat the birthday blues with a parade that featured friends, family and local law enforcement officers.
Jamie Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau, knew that she wanted to do something special to celebrate her son’s upcoming birthday.
“(Birthdays) are a big deal when you’re little,” Null said. “His birthday is April 23rd, he’s turning the big five and it’s a milestone as a mother.”
People across the country have been celebrating birthdays with quarantine parades; Null explained that the idea came from seeing people online celebrating birthdays in other states that were also sheltering in place.
“We wanted to do something fun to celebrate (Tanner) and to document a birthday under a shelter-in-place order,” Null explained further.
Null expressed appreciation for two close friends who helped set up the parade, Kristy Bailey and Micheal Canterbury.
“They helped organize everything and were very helpful,” Null said.
The law enforcement officers were also helpful, she added, saying that they “really enjoyed” being a part of the parade.
“The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department sent two deputies and they were amazing,” Null said. “They let Tanner try on a vest and a hat, and he met Axle (one of the department’s K-9s).
“They had the lights on, let Tanner look in the car,” she said.
Null added that the experience was “extra special” because “Tanner wants to be a police officer when he grows up.”
In total, about 15 cars participated in the parade, including “people in the neighborhood, people from church, friends and grandparents,” according to Null.
Null’s son, Tanner, was initially “shy at first, but he was excited to see everyone lined up for him,” she said.
“It really moved me, too, to see everyone there for him and participating,” Null stated.
Tanner’s shelter-in-place birthday parade was not the first in his neighborhood; Null explained that a parade had already occurred a few days before for a young girl turning 13, another milestone birthday.
By a stroke of luck, Tanner’s birthday parade “actually went past another house with (children) celebrating a birthday,” Null remarked.
It’s “hard to have a birthday” under quarantine, Null expressed, and especially a milestone birthday such as five or 13.
“Something is better than nothing,” Null said of finding some way to celebrate her son’s birthday during an unprecedented time.
“You make the most fun you can and be positive when things don’t go the way you planned,” she said.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.