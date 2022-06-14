PRINCETON — Rising prices at the pump are impacting how much people drive, and law enforcement agencies are working to make sure those prices don’t impact how much they serve and protect the public.
The nationwide average price for a gallon of gas Monday was about $5.01, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). In West Virginia, the average of $4.91 a gallon, and Virginia’s average was $4.86 a gallon.
Chief Deputy Alan Christian with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that his agency was watching the rising gas prices.
“Well, right now we’re still good shape,” Christian said. “The problem is there’s no way to determine where it’s going to end. Just we were going over the new budget a couple of weeks ago, and we’re at a little bit of a loss knowing how much to allocate because we don’t know. So we’re looking at almost double from the last budget, but we’re just not sure that that’s going to be enough.”
Christian said the department will working to maintain the same level of service and protection for the public.
“We’re a little bit at wits end trying to budget and still keep some back so just in case, but as of right now we’re not limiting calls, we’re not limiting our guys on traffic,” he said. “It’s just business as usual. I have seen other agencies throughout the nation that’s having to cut back on less important calls, but you don’t know what a call is until you get there. You’re taking a risk, but as of now the sheriff department’s working on a normal schedule. Business as usual, but we’ll have to address that as the gas prices continue to rise. Hopefully, they’ll plateau at some point and start going back down, but it’s going to be an issue.”
“From the standpoint of law enforcement, I think I would address a budget revision prior to doing a cut in services to the citizens,” Christian stated. “I don’t have a problem asking for more money, but I just don’t know if it’s going to be there. We will not be cutting any services unless we’re forced to. Our main priority is service to the citizens and that’s what we plan on doing.”
County Commissioner Bill Archer said the last county budget had $100,000 allocated to the sheriff’s department for gas, oil and tires. That item is now 12 percent over budget at $112,672.10. The county is now approaching the end of its fiscal year.
The county has spent $85,150 for gas used by county employees, and this figure includes the sheriff’s department, he said.
“We still run all of our equipment and much of our equipment runs on gas,” Archer said. “The cost of the gas we have to purchase just to keep the lawnmowers running to do yard maintenance is pretty challenging, and then also for our tractors and the various projects they’re working on whether it’s brush clearing in different locations or even digging post poles out the Gardner Center, and just the equipment that we have – and I’m not talking about law enforcement – the trucks that we have to keep going back and forth from the landfill with this material we dump and the recycling.”
Gas prices keep going up, but the county still needs to provide services.
“It’s a significant chunk out of our budget every month, and as it goes up, you know, you have to buy it to keep your vehicles moving,” he said. “I think recognize more often that not people don’t go to events or attend events because of the expense of the gas they’re going to have to buy. Those sort of things are weighing heavily on society.”
As of Monday, county services had not faced cutbacks.
“It’s been a challenge for us. We haven’t had to implement any kind of restrictions on the vehicles we currently have so everything is still going OK. We’re surviving,” Archer said. The county budget may have to be adjusted later in the year.
In Virginia, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office has had to watch rising gas prices.
“Well, it is certainly impacting our budget, and especially with a sheriff’s office like our and the size of our county,” said Sheriff Brian Hieatt. “Tazewell County is one of the largest counties in the state land wise; so when you’re looking at traveling from one end of the county to the other, we use a lot of gas, a lot of fuel.”
Tazewell County’s fiscal year is ending soon, and the county Board of Supervisors will be trying to work on a budget in July that has to look at fuel. This could take away from budget items such as funds for new equipment, Hieatt said.
“When we’re asking for new equipment and other things, and they have only such much money they can budget us, that’s what is affecting us and hitting our budget so hard,” he stated.
“We’re in a position where we don’t want to do less patrolling for our citizens and when we have calls for service, we have to respond to those no matter what remote area of the county they’re in,” Hieatt said. “We use that same amount of gas regardless of the cost. If you get a call about a domestic and it’s something 30 miles in that part of the county, we have to answer and try to be there for them.”
Deputies still have to serve the same amount of warrants and other papers that come from the county courthouse.
“Our whole civil process division has to go out and serve those papers every week,” Hieatt said. “We have the same amount of investigations.”
“Hard choices have been made by our county board of supervisors because of this,” he added.
Charlie Stacy, who represents the Eastern District on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, said the board had its first public meeting about the county budget last week and it was approved.
“It’s one of those items you don’t have any choice over,” Stacy said about the cost of gasoline. The sheriff’s office, EMS squads, and entities such as the social service department all need to use gas. “Nobody has been able to predict or anticipate what those costs are going to be. It just leaves a hole in our budget and you have to allocate additional money. We know we’ll have agencies that are going to say they can’t meet their fuel bill.”
Stacy said the county will have to meet the needs of agencies like the sheriff’s office.
“We can’t tell them to quit driving around protecting the people,” he said. “You just have to pay the cost as long as it lasts.”
The county has a contingency reserve fund, and rising fuel costs is one example of what those funds can potentially be called up to meet, Stacy said. Some agencies have fuel built into their budgets already, but fire departments will see cost increases because of rising diesel fuel prices. Rising prices could be a problem for all those departments.
“We also seem to have gas crises in the summer when every American is traveling,” Stacy noted. “So, I wonder how much of a coincidence this really is.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
