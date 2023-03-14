ROCKY GAP, Va. — A movie premiering Thursday on the Lifetime Network will offer the talents of woman who left Bland County after graduating from college and headed for California to pursue an acting career.
Lauren Faulkner, who was raised in Rocky Gap, Va., and graduated from the now closed Rocky Gap High School in 2011, attended Radford University and majored in theater. A week after graduating from Radford, she was in California.
“So I am using that degree,” she said Monday while speaking with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Before heading for California, Faulkner attended the Starz Performing Arts Academy in Bluefield.
“I went there from the time I was 7 years old until the time I was 18,” she recalled. “I was definitely committed to performing. There it was primarily dance, but if you were interested in acting, you could study that there as well.”
Faulkner was asked what made her want to go into acting.
“You know, people have asked me that over the years and really the only thing I can say is that I just gravitated towards that,” she replied. “It was just like a call I had to answer and I don’t remember there being a specific moment where I said this is what I’m going to do. I just started and it pulled me in.”
Before starting her journey to California, Faulkner acted with the Summit Theatre in Bluefield.
“I did a production with them. Must have been in 2010, and it was when they did a vaudeville show; so there were a variety of acts and I appeared in several of them,” she said.
Faulkner said she also acted at the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville, Va. Now she is appearing Thursday in the Lifetime Network television premier of “Spring Break Nightmare.”
“I guess you could say it’s a mystery thriller if you want to define the genre,” Faulkner said. “It centers on these two girls who are professional surfers and I play the best friend of one. and we decided to take a girls trip for spring break and during that trip the girl I’m playing a friend of – her name is Kayla and I’m playing Becky – she is kidnapped, which catapults it into the main action with her mother trying to find her.”
Thursday’s movie will be the second time Faulkner has appeared on Lifetime. She had also appeared in the 2021 movie “A Party Gone Wrong.” Many of its scenes were filmed at the Hotel Roanoke in Roanoke, Va.
As for the future, Faulkner said that at some point, she hopes to work with a company known as A24, an independent film company that specializes in film and television production as well as film distribution.
“They’re known for creating some very noteworthy films,” she said, naming the show “Euphoria” as an example. “From what I’ve seen there, there’s nothing I haven’t liked and I would eventually like to find myself in one of their films.”
Faulkner’s parents, Roger and Karen Faulkner, still live in Rocky Gap, Va. along with her grandfather, Alfred “Al” Faulkner.
“I feel like I’m forever indebted to the community for fostering my love of performance, so anytime I’m working on something as big as Lifetime, I’m reminded of where I came from,” she said.
“Spring Break Nightmare” premiers 8 p.m. Thursday on the Lifetime Network.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
