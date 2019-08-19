ATHENS — With laughter and bubbles filling the air on Concord’s lawn, the annual Athens-Concord Town Social welcomed residents and guests alike, on Sunday.
Food trucks, vendors, bounce houses, and games, offered guests plenty of opportunities during the day. The annual event, which seeks to bring the community together, was welcomed by the visitors and plenty of sunshine.
“This gives everyone something fun to do,” local artist, Maya Kline said. Originally from Athens, Maya believes the social allows guests to visit the area and see the many opportunities at hand.
As the owner of Mia O Maya’s Makings, Maya offered visitors the opportunity to view and purchase her handcrafted artwork. These included paintings, posters, and more.
With the event’s theme being “Arts Alive in Athens” Maya’s, and the multitude of other artists in attendance, creations fit the theme well.
“The social brings the community together,” Concord student, Sophie Kline, said. As an Athens resident as well, Sophie also believes that the social is a way of connecting the Athens community and welcoming guests.
According to Athens resident, Abby Kinzer, Concord University has a multitude of international students. With these students being unfamiliar with the area, the social gives them, “A take of what the community is about.”
Enjoying the atmosphere and getting to know their new community, Concord soccer players, Cristian Pinto, Daniel Haworth, and Daniel Culverwell, visited the event. All originally from England, the trio is still getting their feet wet to the Athens community.
“I’ve been wanting a proper coffee and Vine and Branches finally provided that,” Pinto said, “I like the live music.”
Being Culverwell’s sophomore year, he has an appreciation for his university town. “It’s nice and it’s very picturesque,” Culverwell said.
“Come support Concord’s men’s soccer team,” Culverwell, an athletics training student said.
“Our coach, Steve Barrett’s, often says ‘Great effort generates success’,” general studies student Haworth said.
