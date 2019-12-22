BLUEFIELD — Last-minute shoppers hit stores in full force with Christmas only a few days away.
With Christmas only three days away shoppers are rushing to pick up gifts for everyone on their list. The heightened amount of shoppers results in packed stores and driven shoppers.
“It seems like more people are shopping closer to Christmas,” Jennifer Johnson, of Princeton, said.
Braving the crowds, Jennifer and Christopher Johnson, have noticed that many are waiting until the last possible minute to complete their shopping. Whether it be a hectic schedule or awaiting the final large sales, stores are seeing an uptick in customers closer to Christmas.
In recent years, many local and chain stores have noticed an increase in online shopping. This may not be the case this year, as stores have seen increased numbers of visitation.
“We’ve actually done most of our shopping in store this year as opposed to previous years where we did a lot of online shopping,” Jennifer said
Though cutting it close, these shoppers aren’t too late. As long as gifts are bought before Christmas, shoppers are in the clear.
According to the Forbes website, December 21 is the second busiest shopping day of the year, second only to Black Friday. This Saturday, the last Saturday before Christmas, is entitled Super Saturday and for good reason.
Regarding shoppers waiting until closer to Christmas to buy gifts, Cindy Hess, of Russel County, said, “Oh yeah I am.”
Hess, accompanied by Memphis McGlothlin, believes that shoppers have been hitting stores in person rather than purchasing gifts online. Noticing that stores have had many more customers this year than in recent years, Hess thinks that online is taking a back seat this year.
Some shoppers have combined both online and in-store shopping in preparation for the upcoming Christmas.
“I’ve done a little of both this year,” Hess said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
