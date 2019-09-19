BLUEFIELD — A community staple and family favorite will be closing its doors after 84 years.
The Last Fountain restaurant, located in Bluefield, Va., is set to close in two weeks time, though a specific time hasn’t been set. Having served guests since 1935, the closing comes as a shock to the community.
“This has been a big part of downtown for a long time and we’re hoping we’ll still have traffic and that downtown remains vital,” New Graham Pharmacy co-owner, Chris Bailey, said.
Though The Last Fountain will be closing, New Graham Pharmacy and gift shop will remain open, according to New Graham Pharmacy’s Marketing Director Savannah Carabin.
“This has been ongoing for a couple of months. We’ve considered what is in the best interest of the pharmacy and the fountain. We’re just not seeing the sales that they’ve seen in the past,” Carabin said.
Other options have been contemplated, according to Carabin. To make up for the deficit the restaurant raised food prices but customers, “Became irate.” As the prices were increased the attendance was decreased, according to Carabin.
With some customers having visited the restaurant their whole lives, the closing has been, “Devastating,” to some, Carabin said.
With Virginia Avenue just reaching the point of all storefronts being full, the closing will also impact the completeness of the strip, according to Carabin. With the closing also comes three employees losing their jobs.
As for what will be done with the space, it’s unsure. Owners rent the space from the Mason’s, Carabin said, so the decision will be at their discretion.
“This isn’t a last-minute decision. It’s something we’ve been contemplating,” Carabin said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.