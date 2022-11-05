BLUEFIELD — Today is the last day in West Virginia to vote early.
In Mercer County, the four early voting locations – Mercer County Courthouse, Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, Four Seasons Answering Service in Bluewell and Covenant Baptist Church in Princeton – will open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.
According to Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office, as of Friday, 3,668 early votes had been cast in Mercer County, including 1,109 Democrats, 1,611 Republicans and 723 independents.
In McDowell County, 257 early votes had been cast, including 149 Democrats, 36 Republicans and 29 independents.
Monroe County, as of Friday, had seen a total of 1,221 votes cast including 370 Democrats, 567 Republicans and 259 independents.
“Voting in person is still the most popular way for West Virginia voters to cast a ballot,” Warner said. “Casting a ballot at a safe polling location staffed by trained poll workers from different political parties where voters are guaranteed the right to vote a secret ballot free of any unwarranted influence is the most secure way to cast a ballot.”
Polls are open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voters in line by 7:30 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
Only one race will be on all voters’ ballots in Southern West Virginia.
In Congressional District 1, incumbent Republican Carol Miller is facing Democrat Lacy Watson of Bluefield and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer of Peterstown.
The state Senate District 6 race pits incumbent Republican Mark R. Maynard of Wayne against Democrat Tiffany Clemins of Welch.
House District 36 has incumbent Del. Ed Evans, of Welch, a Democrat, facing Republican Anita Hall, also of Welch.
District 37, which includes the Bluefield area, has incumbent Republican Marty Gearheart challenged by Democrat Skip Crane.
Republican incumbent Joe C. Ellington Jr. is facing Democrat Tina Russell in House District 38, which is in the Princeton area.
Incumbent Republican Del. Doug Smith is unopposed in District 39, which includes the area north of Princeton and east to Oakvale.
A few voters in the northern part of the county vote in the 41st District (part of Raleigh and Summers counties), where incumbent Republican Jordan Maynor is unopposed.
In District 40 (Monroe and part of Summers County), Democrat Becky Crabtree of Lindside (Monroe County) and Libertarian Jonathon Fain of Alderson are challenging incumbent Roy G. Cooper of Wayside.
The only local contested race in Mercer county pits incumbent Republican Commissioner Bill Archer against Democratic challenger Jeff Disibbio.
Verlin T. Moyer is running unopposed for County Clerk and Julie Grubb Ball is unopposed for Circuit Clerk. Both are incumbent Republicans.
In McDowell County, the only contested local race has incumbent Commissioner Michael D. Brooks, a Democrat, being challenged by Republican Martin B. West.
Donald L. Hicks is unopposed for County Clerk and Francine Spencer is unopposed for Circuit Clerk. Both are Democrats and incumbents.
Monroe County has two local contested races.
Republican incumbent Commissioner Kevin Galford is being challenged by Democrat Kevin Glover.
Incumbent Democratic Circuit Clerk Leta Gulette-Comer is facing Republican Daniel Tickle.
Jeremy Meadows, a Republican, is the lone candidate for County Clerk.
Voters will also decide the fate of four proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
Amendment 1 is a Clarification of the Judiciary’s Role in Impeachment Proceedings Amendment, “clarifying that courts have no authority or jurisdiction to intercede or intervene in or interfere with impeachment proceedings of the House of Delegates or the Senate; and specifying that a judgment rendered by the Senate following an impeachment trial is not reviewable by any court of this state.”
Amendment 2: is the Property Tax Modernization Amendment, which would “amend the State Constitution by providing the Legislature with authority to exempt tangible machinery and equipment personal property directly used in business activity and tangible inventory personal property directly used in business activity and personal property tax on motor vehicles from ad valorem property taxation by general law.”
Amendment 3: is the Incorporation of Churches or Religious Denominations Amendment, calling for “provisions may be made by general laws for securing the title to church property, and for the sale and transfer thereof, so that it shall be held, used, or transferred for the purposes of such church or religious denomination. Provisions may also be made by general laws for the incorporation of churches or religious denominations.”
Amendment 4 is the Education Accountability Amendment, and “the purpose of this amendment is to clarify that the rules and policies promulgated by the State Board of Education, are subject to legislative review, approval, amendment, or rejection.”
Warner, he and members of his staff will be traveling the state monitoring polling locations in all 55 counties. In addition, Warner said that he has a team of investigators and law enforcement personnel throughout the state that can be on-site to address election fraud.
“West Virginia voters have one of the highest confidence levels in the nation when it comes to election security,” Warner said. “If you attempt to cheat, we will catch you. You will be prosecuted.”
Warner said that West Virginia’s unique “See Something, TEXT Something!” phone application allows citizens to report possible election fraud through their cell phones. A citizen can access the application by texting the letters “WV” to 45995. An anonymous complaint can also be phoned into the WVSOS Investigations Division by calling 877-FRAUD-WV.
Today is also the last day of voting in Virginia for the Nov. 8 election.
Tazewell County has only one early voting location, at Registrar Brian Earls’ office in North Tazewell. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Only one race is on the ballot for all county residents, but five towns have municipal elections.
Incumbent Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District- is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
In Bluefield, three town council seat are up, with only three candidates: Cathy C. Payne, Anglis Trigg Jr. and Roy Lee Riffe.
In Richlands, Mayor Rod D. Cury is running unopposed, as are three candidates for three open seats: Laura A. Mollo, Rick L. Wood II and Jannis R. “Jan” White.
However, four candidates are running to complete the unexpired terms of two former council members who recently resigned. Those terms end on Dec. 31, 2024.
Candidates for the two seats are Dana Altizer Moats, Karen S. Deel, Gary W. Jackson and Jordan C. Bales.
Three candidates are running for three seats on Cedar Bluff Town Council. They are Kenneth M. Shepard, Terry L. Stevenson and Joe Blair McGlothlin.
In Tazewell, Micheal F. Hoops is unopposed for mayor.
Five candidates are running three open council seats.
They are Zach T. Hash, Jonathan E. Hankins, Justin A. Takach, Emily Combs Davis and Zach T. Cline.
Two candidates are vying for the mayor of Pocahontas. Incumbent Benjamin A. Gibson is being challenged by J. Danny Williams.
Six candidates are running for four town council seats.
They are Ted Michael Sluss, Michael H. Gibson, Karen H. LaFon, J. Suzanne Brinegar, M.K. “Missy” Gibson and Don E. Cates II.
