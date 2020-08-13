PRINCETON — A woman who was arrested July 26 and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting a man she was living with because he was a “demon” or “disciple of the devil” listened Wednesday as a magistrate ruled that her case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury.
Monica Suzette Hartwell, 51, of Lashmeet attended her preliminary hearing by teleconference before Magistrate William Holroyd. Hartwell, who is being held at the Southern Regional Jail, was arrested July 26 after the shooting death of 62-year-old Michael Walker.
Trooper First Class M.C. Shiflette of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment testified that he was dispatched about 3:30 p.m. July 26 after a shooting was reported on Presbyterian Avenue in Lashmeet. When he arrived, he saw Walker lying on his home’s front steps, bleeding from a wound and not moving.
Once the house was cleared and Hartwell was taken into custody with help from other troopers and Mercer County deputies, Shiflette entered the house and found a .410 single-shot shotgun on the couch.
Hartwell was placed in a state police cruiser after she was arrested. She first declined to be interviewed after being advised of her Miranda Rights, but Shiflette said she spoke later when he checked on her to make sure the cruiser’s air conditioner was on and that she did not have any medical problems.
Neighbors told investigators that both Hartwell and Walker “had mental issues that day” and had been drinking earlier.
“I believe Ms. Hartwell told me she was schizophrenic and bipolar,” Shiflette testified. “Ms. Hartwell told me (Walker) believed he was God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit, and she did not believe that. She believed that he was possessed by a demon.”
Hartwell also stated that she “believed he was either the devil or a disciple of the devil and she had to shoot him to save her community,” Shiflette said.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Anthony H. Heltzel asked Shiflette if Hartwell had called her niece about 20 minutes before the shooting and said that “she was going to get rid of Mr. Walker.” Shiflette said a witness who lived in the home with Hartwell and Walker had heard this call.
Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who is representing Hartwell, asked Shiflette where Walker had been shot. Pointing to his own face, Shiflette said Walker was hit near his right eye. During the defense’s questioning, Shiflette said no empty liquor or alcohol bottles were found. The weapon had not been tested for fingerprints, but Shiflette said he was sure that testing was planned.
Holroyd ruled that the case had probable cause and bound it over to the grand jury.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
