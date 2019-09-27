LASHMEET — Dry conditions contributed Thursday to a fire that destroyed a home, outbuildings, a car and killed family pets including cats, lizards, a snake and an alligator.
Local fire departments were dispatched after Mercer County 911 received a call about a burning outbuilding, Assistant Chief Bill Stables Jr. of the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department said while firefighters finished at the scene off Route 10 in Lashmeet.
“The initial call was about a structure fire, an outbuilding that was on fire and spreading to the residence,” Stables recalled.
Flames had spread to the home before firefighters arrived. Embers carried by the wind ignited a brush fire about 300 yards away. After checking with other firefighters, Stables estimated that the brush fire burned about 3 acres.
Dry conditions the region is experiencing and Thursday’s winds hampered efforts to extinguish the flames as they destroyed the home, three outbuildings and a car. Other nearby homes and other structures were endangered, but firefighters managed to contain the flames before they spread even further, Stables said. Some “pop-up” fires started by embers were put out.
“We had several departments attacking (fire) from different directions,” he stated.
The Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department and Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the Lashmeet fire.
Nobody was home when the fire started, but some firefighters had minor injuries including smoke inhalation, Stables said. He thanked the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Princeton Rescue Squad for their help. Princeton Rescue set up a rehabilitation station at the squad’s Lashmeet substation for medical treatment and an ATV to shuttle firefighters to treatment.
Some rain fell about 2:15 p.m. in Lashmeet, but it quickly dried up.
“If it hadn’t been for these dry conditions, it wouldn’t have lit up so easily,” Stables said. “Everything is so dry, including the structures.”
Milam Fowler, his wife and six of their children lived at the home. A daughter is currently attending college. They looked at the smoking ruins while neighbors and friends offered comfort and support. Fowler, a coal miner, was working at a mine in Mossy when his supervisors told what had happened. He said that his family had already received offers from friends and family wanting to help.
“It’s just material things,” Fowler said as he looked at the smoldering remains of his home. “It can all be replaced. You might not be able to replace the pictures, but you’ve got the people who made the pictures. I haven’t even started to grasp what I’ve lost. Lord have mercy, it got hot.”
The family lost pets including two lizards, an alligator, two cats and a snake, he said.
One neighbor rushed to the house when the fire was discovered. James Thompson, 20, ran to the house, kicked down the door and went inside to see if anybody was trapped. He tried to find the pets, but wasn’t able to locate them as the house filled with smoke. He checked the rooms to make sure nobody was still inside.
“I didn’t do anything special. I went everywhere,” he recalled at the Princeton Rescue Squad’s substation. Undergoing treatment for smoke inhalation, he coughed deeply. “I was yelling, whistled and making noises. It was to no avail. I probably stayed longer than I should. It all seemed quick to me. I just looked as fast as I could.”
Witnesses remembered how quickly the blaze spread.
“It was just like a stick of dynamite,” Connie Stalmach of North Carolina, who is visiting her family, recalled. “It just shot straight up through the garage.”
One neighbor, Ginger Nicholson, pointed at her home’s scorched lawn.
“It even caught our yard on fire,” she said. “It’s everywhere.”
The fire’s cause was undetermined, Stables said. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified about the blaze.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
