BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has seen its largest seven-day surge in positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
The cumulative total jumped from 545 on Oct. 14 to 650 as of Tuesday, a 105-case increase.
Brenda Donithan, administrator of the Mercer County Health Clinic, said nine more cases are “probable” and 180 cases of the 650 are still active.
“This is the largest surge we have had,” she said, and it is most likely caused by several variables, including more testing, spread related to kids returning to schools and sports, and the increase use of a “rapid test,” which gives results in 15 minutes. “There is so much more testing going on right now. We are finding more people than we have before.”
The spike in cases and subsequent quarantining has resulted in Mercer County schools closing and returning to remote learning only at least through Oct. 30.
However, sports events will continue.
Donithan said she is concerned the virus may be more widespread than everybody thinks, so following proper protocol is crucial, as is contact tracing.
“The ones we are not finding are scary,” she said. “You could be standing right beside them.”
The number being quarantined is changing so quickly they cannot be readily tabulated, she said.
“The further you go into an investigation, the more you find,” she said. “We may never reach some of them.”
During the initial investigation, anyone who has had any contact at all with a positive case will be at least temporarily quarantined until the extent of the exposure is determined.
Quarantines will continue for anyone who had unprotected close face-to-face contact (no mask), been within 6 feet of them for longer than 15 minutes, or touched shared surfaces.
That is why some are initially quarantined as a precaution, Donithan said, and can come out of quarantine sooner if they are found not to have been exposed using those guidelines.
Donithan said there are also at least five positive cases from an outbreak in a church in the county, but all outbreaks at long-term care facilities have now been mitigated and they have been removed from the list.
The health department is hard-pressed to keep up with contact tracing, she said.
“We need five more contact tracers,” she said. “That’s all I want for Christmas.”
West Virginia is also seeing a surge, not only in positive cases but in hospitalizations as well.
As of Tuesday, the state had 191 hospitalizations, an all-time high, up from only 18 hospitalizations in June.
Active cases also keep growing, hitting a new high of 5,113 on Tuesday, with a cumulative number of cases hitting 20,519, up from 18,555 on Oct. 13, an increase of almost 2,000 in seven days.
The state is following a national trend in the rise of positive COVID cases, with the total cumulative total surpassing 8 million and averaging more than 50,000 new cases each day.
It took only 21 days for the country to go from 7 million to 8 million cases.
Health experts are predicting that with the flu season and cold weather approaching and more people congregating inside, the surge may continue and get worse.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
