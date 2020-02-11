GRUNDY, Va. — After a landslide pushed a home off its foundation, the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) responded to the scene of the emergency.
The land that the home sits on is abandoned mine land according to a release from DMME. The home sits in the Buchanan County area of Lower Mill Branch.
After DMME was informed that the landslide was threatening the home the home's residents were evacuated. Emergency crews also began working to redirect water feeding into the slide in order to stabilize the ground.
According to the release, the slide itself has occurred due to historic mining that took place there. With an onslaught of record rainfall on February 6 the former coal mining portals filled to the point of overflow. This mining occurred in the early 1960s according to the release.
The total cost of stabilizing the land will accumulate to $100,000.
On February 6 the DMME responded to the call of a landslide in Russell County in the area of the Dante Community. The release states that homes in the area were evacuated. To prevent further sliding with more rainfall a ditch was created around the area.
As there was a large rock on top of the slide emergency crews broke it apart to prevent further issues, the release says.
This property is privately owned and considered dangerous to those who aren't trained to operate within it. The release states that visitors to the area must receive permission before entering.
The DMME was established in 1977 after the Surface Mine Control and Reclamation Act. Federal grants are received by the DMME by coal industries on each ton of mined coal.
