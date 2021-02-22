GLEN LYN, Va. — A landslide has blocked a section of Route 460 in Giles County on Sunday near same place a similar landslide occurred that blocked both lanes of traffic in late May of 2020.
The slide area is located between Rich Creek, Va. and Narrows, Va. Giles County Sheriff’s Department officers reported that Sunday’s slide required the re-routing of traffic along the Lurich Road, which follows along the New River on the bank opposite the Route 460 side.
