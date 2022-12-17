BLUEFIELD — Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. will bring his Home for the Holidays sounds to the Granada Theater on Monday, Dec. 19.
Winner of the sixth season of NBC-TV’s “America’s Got Talent,” Murphy’s concert will start at 7 p.m.
The all-new show will feature Christmas classics and fan favorites from the Great American Songbook.
Murphy also will have a special non-singing guest act in his show, The Cline Twins, young Canadian brothers from the 2022 American’s Got Talent season who perform “amazing” hockey stick dynamics.
Murphy, a jazz singer from Logan County, won AGT in 2011 and has since released four albums with his “Sinatra and soul” style.
In fact, he sang Sinatra’s song, “My Way,” in winning the national competition.
His Dec. 19 performance, presented by the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation (BARC) and Community Connections, will also include a charity drive, with attendees urged to bring a new, non-wrapped toy for Landau’s Kids Joy Toy Drive. Those who do will receive a digital copy of his “Christmas Made for Two” full-length Christmas album.
Admission for the show is $25 and tickets can be purchased at bluefieldgranada.com.
