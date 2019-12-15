BLUEFIELD — Returning to his home state, America’s Got Talent winner, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. performed in nature’s air-conditioned city as part of his Home for the Holidays tour, on Saturday.
Of the annual tour, Murphy said the focus is to, “Bring the Christmas spirit, spread joy through the holiday season, bringing great grandparents together with their great-grandkids and just celebrating the holidays.”
Originally from Logan County, Murphy enjoys returning to his home state during his Home for the Holidays tour. Not only does it allow him to come back home but it also gives him the chance to connect with the crowds in more intimate settings.
Playing smaller venues such as the Bluefield High School Performing Arts Center, Murphy is able to see each spectator rather than a massive crowd. With the small crowd though also brings more nerves as the group is able to examine him closer than if he was on a large stage.
“When you’re at home everybody knows you. They say ‘Is that really him?’ On the bigger stages it’s more comfortable when the audience is bigger because they’re so far away from you,” Murphy said.
Though venues such as Bluefield High School allow the crowd to analyze him closer, he enjoys the opportunity to connect with the crowd.
“I like the intimate rooms, it’s like practice for the bigger stages. Those intimate rooms give you those little gifts that no one can teach you,” Murphy said.
After winning the sixth season of America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. quickly became a household name. Now eight years later after participating in the highly competitive show, Murphy is ever grateful to have the chance to do what he loves.
When he’s not performing for large crowds when he returns to his home state, Murphy and his stage mates quietly slip to perform for nursing home residents. Under the band name The Pace Makers, Murphy and his fellow performers play hit songs for those in nursing homes to uplift them.
“We go around the nursing homes before we do concerts in West Virginia. We don’t tell anybody that we’re doing it,” Murphy said.
Performing alongside him during the 2019 Home for the Holiday tour is Larry Groce. Performing together and sharing their passion for music the two have created a strong bond.
Having performed for many years, Groce enjoys waking up each day and looking forward to his next performance opportunity. More than a career or past time performing to Groce is both his lively hood and his passion.
“It’s the best thing in the world. I’ve done it all my life. I’ve been able to make a living in music forever. I’ve never had to do anything else,” Groce said.
Throughout his career, Groce has written songs, played, produced, and arranging through a plethora of genres. To keep himself going and involved Groce has opened himself to many and all kinds of music.
“If you’re fortunate enough to just be able to do it for a living then it’s really a dream come true. That’s all I can ask for now,” Groce said.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.