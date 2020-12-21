Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.