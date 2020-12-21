PRINCETON — An ongoing pandemic has forced Americans to modify many holiday traditions this year, so a nationally-known singer who calls West Virginia home is doing a virtual live concert this year for people who are marooned at home.
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., a winner on the television show “America’s Got Talent,” will be performing a virtual concert on Dec. 23, according to Dreama Denver of the Denver Foundation. The virtual Christmas concert, which will be presented live, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“He always does Home for the Holidays in West Virginia,” Denver said. “He always does a tour on Christmas, and obviously this year we can’t do that, so we decided on a virtual concert; which I think is really going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be different. We can’t go out and see anybody live now, so this is a way, I think, to bring Christmas cheer into your home, your living room, like we’ve been doing for nine months.”
The virtual concert, which is a fundraiser for the Denver Foundation, will have a theme inspired by the castaways on the classic television show “Gilligan’s Island,” which starred the late Bob Denver, Dreama Denver’s husband.
“This is called ‘Little Buddy Radio’s Castaway Christmas’ because we are all castaways this year,” she said. “We are all marooned on our own little islands, and we thought that would be fun. What we’re doing, we are incorporating some little Gilligan fun surprises. I think there will probably be a special guest. I can’t say who they might be because I’m not absolutely sure, but I’m sure they’ve got something up their sleeve.”
Anyone who wants to watch the Dec. 23 concert can get their tickets online. There will be general admission tickets and VIP tickets, she stated.
“All the tickets include being able to interact with Landau, they’ll be able to request songs,” Denver said. “You type them in and request songs and he’ll answer, so there will be interaction with him, which will be cool.”
Denver emphasized that the virtual concert will be live from a St. Albans theater and not prerecorded.
“I think there is a theater where they’re setting it up, socially distancing it and all, so they will be live,” she said. “It’s not like you’ll be seeing a prerecorded something. It will be happening right then.”
VIP ticket holders will have more opportunities to interact with Murphy.
“VIP tickets will have a Zoom room backstage pass, so they will be able to interact on Zoom with Landau after the show and hang out with him that way,” Denver said. “There is also something about Landau goodies that VIP audience members will get, so that’s kind of cool.”
The ongoing pandemic has required many organizations to reorganize their usual fundraising efforts while families adjust their holiday traditions.
“I think all this year, we’ve all be scrambling trying to figure out how to do what we do best,” Denver said. “I think in the year 2020, this sounds like a great way to see Landau right in your living room.”
The web address for getting tickets is stageit.com/landaumurphyjr, Denver stated. Visitors then to go the Dec. 23 Little Buddy Radio Castaway Christmas.
“Click on that and it will show them how they sign up,” she said.
The concert’s proceeds will benefit the Denver Foundation, which works with people who have special needs. Part of the proceeds will go to the Always Free Honor Flight, which provides veterans with free visits to Washington D.C. so they can see the monuments erected in their honor. The foundation was unable to do an Honor Flight trip this year due to the pandemic, but Denver said she hopes the foundation can offer one in 2021.
