BLUEFIELD — Thanks to a donation of land, Bluefield State College’s parking issue near its new dormitory will be improved.
Diversified Energy Corporation, based in Roanoke (and its subsidiary, RGC Resources), has given the college two tracts of land located adjacent to the site where the new on-campus housing, called Heritage Village, will be located.
The formal donation was made Thursday at the college to BSC President Robin Capehart.
Paul Nestor, president and CEO of RGC, presented Capehart with a gift deed that directs the tracts between Rock, Rorrer and Pulaski streets become property of the college.
Capehart said the property will be repurposed as a parking lot for BSC students.
The new dorm, the first of four “quads” to be located in the south parking lot of the Harris-Jefferson Student Center, will house 30 students and be ready by August 2021.
It will be Bluefield State’s first on-campus housing since 1968. A groundbreaking on the construction was held in July.
“It’s been 52 years since we have had housing on campus,” Capehart, who spearheaded the drive to bring the housing to campus, said at that time. “We know the impact it has on enrollment, especially with our African-American enrollment, so this is one of the things we set out to do when we started.”
“As your neighbor for over 30 years, we have observed and admired the many contributions Bluefield State has made to the community and Appalachian region,” Nester said. “In fact, several Bluefield State alumni are successfully in the employ of our company.”
Nester said the current appraised value of the property is $35,000.
“It is our hope that Bluefield State will use this gift to further its mission of higher education opportunity and commitment to its students’ intellectual, personal, ethical and cultural development,” he said.
Swope Construction is preparing the site for the first of four 11,175-sq.-ft. quads. Three other quads are planned, eventually bringing the total number of students who will be able to live on campus to 120.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
