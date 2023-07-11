GLENWOOD — The lake at Glenwood Recreational Park was ordered closed Monday due to a rapid algae build-up.
The lake is now closed to paddle boating, fishing, canoeing, kayaking and other related activities, but the rest of Glenwood Park is still open to the public. Algae has overtaken the lake in recent weeks, which led to Monday’s decision to close it.
“It’s not a harmful condition. It’s an inconvenience condition,” Greg Puckett, a member of the Mercer County Commission, said. “It’s not that the lake is toxic. It’s just when you have these algae blooms in a low lake, you can’t put your paddle boat in or go fishing.”
The Glenwood-Green Valley PSD is planning to treat the algae with chemicals, and has sent samples off to a laboratory to determine what type of algae it is. Officials are hoping to have those test results back soon, possibly as early as today.
There could be different types of algae in the lake, PSD General Manager Scott Clark said.
“It looks to me like we are dealing with three types,” Clark said.
That includes the more common blue algae, which can be treated with existing chemicals.
PSD officials used a boat Monday to try to break-up some of the algae bloom.
“We are not applying chemicals yet,” Clark said. “We are running a boat through it. We have been taking a boat going back and forth to break it up. We’ve got a pretty good dent into it and will apply another treatment.”
Clark said some of the algae growing in the lake is new, which could be a factor in the rapid bloom.
“We did a treatment at the end of April, closer to the first of May.” Clark said. “It didn’t diminish it. It just stopped it from growing for a week or so.”
Once the test results are back, Clark said officials will have a better idea on how to treat the different types of algae.
Glenwood Lake is a back-up, or secondary water source, for the PSD. The Dan Hale Reservoir is where water is currently being drawn from, according to Clark.
There is a long-term plan in place to dredge Glenwood Lake, and that is expected to occur within the next 18 months, County Commission President Bill Archer said.
“I was in communications earlier this year with the corps of engineers for the permitting process,” Archer said. “We want to make a long-term correction there. The reason the algae blooms like that is it has gotten worse because the water level is so shallow as a result of all of the sediment that has run into the lake over the last 50 years.”
Dan Hale Reservoir will be worked on first, and then Glenwood Lake under the current plan.
“We have had long, ongoing discussions about how we are going to fix both of these dams at Dan Hale and also at Glenwood Park,” Puckett said. “What we are going to do is Dan Hale gets fixed first and then we work on Glenwood Park.”
While there is no timetable for when the lake at Glenwood Park could be reopened, it could take a while for the algae to be treated and ultimately removed.
Puckett said area residents shouldn’t worry about water quality, adding that the water for that area is currently being pulled from the Dan Hale Reservoir.
“We apologize for any inconvenience,” Puckett said. “There is no need to worry. This is a secondary water supply. The primary comes from Dan Hale Reservoir.”
As visitors to Glenwood Park in recent weeks have noticed, the algae build-up at the lake has been rapid. Puckett said cooler temperatures and a lot of rain in June may have contributed to the rapid build-up.
“It happened in the last 30 days,” Puckett said. “And once it started it really took hold.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
