CHARLESTON — Tuesday began with an early wakeup call for the Lady Raiders of River View High. It also turned out to be an early exit for McDowell County’s entry in the state girls basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Calhoun County Red Devils dominated the Raiders, taking a 75-34 win in the tournament’s first game of 2021 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“We gave our best effort, but shooting 24 percent isn’t going to win you a basketball game,” said River View head coach Gehrig Justice, a high school head coach for 15 years.
It was a bitter end to a season that saw the River View squad win 15 of its 18 games, and capturing the first sectional championship in school history.
Justice said, “We rose to the occasion all season long.”
River View (15-3), the sixth seed in the Class A tournament field, drew a tough assignment against a Red Devil team that pulled off 19 steals and held a rebounding edge of 53 to 26. Calhoun County (14-3) made 31 field goals, hitting 43.7% of their attempts.
A baseline jumper from River View’s Chloe Mitchem tied the game 6-6, about two minutes into the contest. Mitchem hit a free throw a few seconds later to bestow the Lady Raiders with a 7-6 lead — for the only time in the game.
It lasted 16 seconds.
River View turnovers and Calhoun County rebounds helped fuel an 18-3 run by the Red Devils in the remainder of the first quarter, and they never looked back.
Calhoun County head coach Kevin Boak said, “We came out on fire. … Defensively, we got after it. (They) did their assignments, didn’t overplay anything.”
“I thought they were really prepared, and came to play today.”
Boak said that he “didn’t have anything special planned” on defense Tuesday. “If it was good enough to work all year, we’re not going to change anything,” he said.
A 10-2 scoring string by Calhoun County in the second quarter pushed the halftime score to 42-17.
Justice said that at halftime, he told his team about other schools that had come back from large deficits to win games.
“We kind of stressed the idea that it’s not impossible,” he said. “You’ve got to take it one possession at a time.”
“But Calhoun just kept on converting.”
The Red Devils lead grew to 42 points on Josie Montgomery’s last field goal of the contest with 1:40 left.
Montgomery was the top scorer in the game with 24 points, canning 10 of her 21 field-goal attempts. She also grabbed six steals and 12 rebounds, playing a sparkling game on both ends of the floor.
Trista Lester, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, led River View’s statistics with 11 points and six rebounds. Mitchem had five of the Lady Raiders’ seven blocks, and Ali Morgan had two of River View’s six steals.
River View senior Jenna Atwell had nine points and two blocks. She recorded the season’s final point for the Lady Raiders on a free throw with 21.6 seconds left.
Asked about her takeaways from the team’s trip to Charleston, Atwell said she will remember “all the lights (on the playing court), and just being on this big stage where everybody can see you. It’s kind of terrifying, I’m not going to lie.
“I just think it’s a very great opportunity that I wish everybody could experience.”
Atwell’s mother played in the state tournament also, with the former Iaeger High School Lady Cubs basketball team.
The girls tournament continues through Saturday. The only other team from the Daily Telegraph’s region is the PikeView Lady Panthers, who are scheduled to play Wednesday night at 9 p.m. in a Class AAA quarterfinal matchup with Logan.
