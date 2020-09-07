MONTCALM — Summer vacation season is drawing to a close, so ATV enthusiasts are converging on the region for another session of riding the Hatfield-McCoy Trail.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority is expecting a good influx of riders this Labor Day weekend, Deputy Executive Director John Fekete said.
“Yes, We’ve been receiving a tremendous number of calls, most of them from people wanting to know how to find lodging in southern West Virginia,” he stated. “We’re expecting to pack just about all the lodging where we have trails. This is the last holiday of the riding season. It’s one of our busiest weekends. Memorial Day weekend kicks it off and Labor Day ends the year.”
Riders are still being urged to exercise social distancing and wear masks when they associate with people outside of their group.
“With every permit that we sell, they get a copy of the guidelines from the governor’s office, which explains to the riders that when they enter any local facilities, restaurants and businesses to practice their social distancing and wear their masks,” Fekete said, adding that visitors have been good about following the precautions. “That’s what a lot of the calls are about, people asking what they need to come to West Virginia and enjoy the outdoors and the trails.”
Out-of-state riders started arriving Friday, and many of them started their ATVs and headed for the trails immediately. Jim Sigafoose of Lancaster, Ohio stopped at the Old School Grocery near Montcalm to pick up a bag of ice before rendezvousing with his group.
Sigafoose said he’s been to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail “hundreds of times,” and he wasn’t worried about the ongoing pandemic. Getting to the trail was an opportunity to be with his friends and enjoy the outdoors.
Over at the nearby Mud Pit ATV Resort, new arrivals were getting their machines ready for the trails. Employee Misty Lockhart said plenty of guests were arriving for the weekend.
“It’s been going really good,” she stated. “A lot of people have checked in. We started seeing them arrive yesterday. They head right out to the trails.”
Outside, a party from out-of-state was getting ready to head for the trail head at Soggy Bottom. Frank Lexton of Ohio was visiting the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for the first time. His friend David Barker of Portsmouth, Ohio had recommended it.
“We’ve been up here the past six or seven years,” Barker estimated. “It’s a good place to ride and hang out.”
“I’m sure I’ll be back,” Lexton added.
In a nearby lot, Phyllis and Kenny Swinson of Salisbury, NC were getting settled in their camper. They were waiting for other members of their family to arrive in Mercer County.
“We just like the people,” she said when asked what they liked about the trail.
Kenny said they can enjoy themselves and maintain social distancing at the same time.
“We can come out here and do more distancing than we can at home,” he said. “It’s not like going to the beach and being packed in. I don’t want any part of that.”
“This gives us the best of both worlds,” Phyllis concluded.
The total number of permit sales was not immediately available, but sales have been good since the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopened, Fekete said.
“We’ve done a lot better than expected,” he stated. “We’ve done really well the last couple of months.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
