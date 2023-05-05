A West Virginia opioid lawsuit with Kroger has been settled for $68 million.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made the announcement Thursday during a virtual briefing, saying the pharmacy chain was the last remaining defendant in lawsuits also involving Walgreens, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid pharmacies.
“Let this be a warning to others: We fight hard for those affected the most by the opioid epidemic and will stop at nothing in getting justice for them,” Morrisey said. “West Virginia remains on top in settlement dollars per capita. And although the hundreds of millions of dollars we secured from these companies will not bring back the lives lost from the opioid menace, our hope is that the money would provide significant help to those affected the most by this crisis in the state.”
Morrisey said the settlement with Kroger resolves the lawsuit that “alleged the pharmacy chain failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
Kroger has agreed to pay $34 million upfront per the settlement agreement, then $12 million on June 30, 2024, another $12 million on June 30, 2025, he said, and then lower additional payments over the next seven years to reach the $68 million total.
The case was slated to go to trial next month.
Walgreens settled in January for $83 million and Walmart and CVS settled with the state last September, with Walmart agreeing to pay $65 million and CVS $82.5 million. Rite Aid settled in August 2022 for up to $30 million.
Morrisey has said previously that when all the money is collected from these settlements as well as the ones with pharmaceutical companies, West Virginia could see around $1 billion.
The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed under the terms of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which allows for the creation of the West Virginia First Foundation.
In March, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 674, which recognizes the Foundation and authorizes the Governor to make appointments to its board of directors with the advice and consent of the Senate.
As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the Foundation will receive 72.5 percent of each settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
Morrisey said this allocation “maximizes the amount of money that will be available for an opioid abatement fund and will distribute money throughout the state. This distribution will allow the money to help people and fund projects most in need.”
The Foundation will be managed by a board of 11 members, five of whom will be appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the Senate. To represent the interests of local governments, the MOU establishes six regions, and one member will be chosen from each of those regions.
An executive director will run the day-to-day operations of the foundation.
Morrisey said that, so far, all 55 counties and 220 of 229 cities and towns have signed on to the MOU and will receive funding for drug prevention and treatment programs.
“Now is the time for healing as we move on with the establishment of the West Virginia First Foundation,” he said. “Let our efforts to rid the state of this epidemic judge us in the future. By no means is this the end of our journey: We will continue fighting this scourge, no matter the stakes.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
