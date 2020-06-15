BLUEFIELD, Va. — Bluefield College held a campus community forum, titled “A Time to Keep Silent and a Time to Speak,” through Vimeo to address “the importance of listening and responding to the voices of protests.”
The forum featured two panels. Each panel featured different voices from Bluefield College faculty and staff, as well as community faith leaders. The forum also included a video message from young people.
These panels were facilitated by Dr. Lewis Brogdon, who also organized the forum.
“Dr. Brogdon has a heart bringing racial reconciliation and has devoted his life in a quest of truth and knowledge; so that he, in turn, can help educate and guide others, such as myself, so that we to can gain new insights and have a richer understanding and appreciation for the life God has intended for each of us,” said Dr. David Olive, Bluefield College president, in his opening statement.
Dr. Brogdon introduced the first segment as Bluefield College Speaks.
“It is an important time for Christian institutions to exercise moral courage and moral outrage and to give voice when there is suffering and injustice in the land,” Dr. Brogdon says in his introduction to the first segment. “As members of this college, we want to lend our voice. There is a national and international dialog and conversation around issues of race and racism and injustice. Bluefield College wants to be a part of that conversation because it is a part of our calling.”
The panel for the first segment included Mrs. Tonia Walker, Bluefield College Athletic Director, Mr. Richard Morgan, Bluefield College Head Men’s Basketball Coach, and Dr. Darrin Martin, Associate Professor of Education and the Dean of Academic Support and ACE.
The panel tackled questions related to the importance of the college speaking and listening, the importance of the college making a statement, and what message did they want students to take away from the forum.
As part of the forum, Dr. Brogdon made a presentation on discerning our present moment.
“I want to spend a few moments helping you to think a little differently about what is going on today. There is so much miss understanding and antagonism and negativity around this whole idea of protests that I think it is important for us to just to press the pause button . . . and think critically about what is going on,” says Dr. Brogdon at the start of his presentation.
His presentation included information on listening, protesting, current examples and historic examples. Dr. Brogdon also recommended several resources for people to better and broaden their understanding of the issue.
Viewers of the live stream also heard from four young people on their response, reactions, and emotions to everything that has taken place.
The second main panel was made up of local and regional faith leaders. The panel included Pastor Brandon Hay, Life Church in Richlands, Pastor Travis Lowe, Crossroads Church in Bluefield, Bishop Frederick Brown, Faith Center Church in Bluefield, and Pastor Robbie Gains, Highland Fellowship in Bluefield.
This panel discussed questions related to each pastor’s insight on racial injustice, how their churches, their circles, and themselves responded to what is happening, understanding the Bible in relation to this crisis, and how scripture helps us make sense and be a resource for us.
The forum concluded with a few questions posed by the viewers. The panel answering these questions was Bishop Frederick Brown, Mrs. Tonia Walker and Pastor Brandon Hay.
“This has been a fantastic time. It’s not the last time we’ll have a conversation; but, we wanted to join this national conversation in our own unique way,” concludes Dr. Brogdon.
In an open letter to the campus community, posted on Bluefield College’s website and pinned on their Facebook page, the college leadership team stated that they will be setting “aside dedicated times for meaningful discussions that are open to all members of our campus community.”
The live stream did experience some audio and other technical issues due to a storm in the Bluefield region. These issues were quickly fixed.
If you would like to watch that forum, you can watch the video at https://vimeo.com/428136387.
— Contact Heather Hamilton at hmhjournalism91@gmail.com
