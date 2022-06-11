PRINCETON — The Kiwanis Club of Mercer County recently provided scholarships to two of our Key Club Seniors. In the above photo, Jaiden Horn, from Montcalm High School Key Club, is standing with her Faculty Advisor, Amanda Feldes. The John I “Jack” Scott Memorial Scholarship, named after one of our former Kiwanis members, provides the money plus a miniature watercolor painted by Jack Scott. Jaiden will be going to Marshall University and majoring in Nursing/BSN. She served as Lt. Governor for District 7 Key Club and did service projects such as volunteering at nursing homes, cleaning up trash, working at football, basketball, and softball games, and painting the softball dugouts for her school. She has over 120 hours of community service. After she graduates with her BSN in Nursing, she plans to become a travel nurse and work on her Master’s degree.
Our other Key Club Senior recipient is Justin Lester, from PikeView Key Club. His Faculty Advisor is Leigh Ann Owens. He plans to attend WVU Institute of Technology and major in Civil Engineering with a minor in Biology, with the intention of using his engineering degree in WV “to help develop a better infrastructure that will better serve those living here.” His service projects during his high school years included Perry Memorial Shepherd’s Table, Port/Pacemaker Pillows for patients, Socks and Slippers for Seniors, Mardi Bras for a Cause, Adopt-A-Highway, Salvation Army Bell Ringing, Humane Society, Fundraising for eradication of Polio.
Congratulations to these very deserving Key Club Seniors. The Kiwanis Club of Mercer County also sponsors Key Clubs at Princeton Senior High School and Bluefield High School as well as a Builders Club at Princeton Middle School and a K-Kids Club at Lashmeet/Matoaka Elementary School. These clubs, as student let organizations, help develop leadership skills, character, and citizenship by volunteering, serving others and giving back to their community. If you are a student at any of these schools, please look into joining one of these clubs as an active member. If you are a teacher, please look into helping with the clubs either as an Advisor or Co-Advisor.
