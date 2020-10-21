By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
KIMBALL — Another positive COVID-19 case has been reported at Kimball Elementary School in McDowell County.
“In working with the McDowell County Health Department, McDowell County Schools confirmed one positive COVID-19 case at Kimball Elementary School,” the McDowell County Board of Education said in a statement Wednesday morning. “After conducting initial contact tracing and investigations, it was determined by the McDowell County Health Department that the school will be closed for deep cleaning on October 21-22, 2020.”
Students and staff are being released from the school this morning. The statement said students who are not quarantined by the health department will return back to campus on Monday, Oct. 26.
A positive COVID-19 case also was reported at the school on Oct. 15.
“To prevent the spread of COVID -19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the governor’s executive orders and outlined by the WVDHHR and the WVDE guidance,” the school board statement added. “This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.”
