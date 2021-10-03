CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney announced recently the display of artwork by students from Mercer County and McDowell County at the State Capitol building, showcasing efforts to raise awareness of opioid abuse in the Attorney General’s most recent Kids Kick Opioids design contest.
The local entries on display were created by Katelyn Duff and Taylor Wright of Mercer County and Whitney Belcher of McDowell County. The artwork of Lauryn New of Boone County; Briar Pauley of Lincoln County; Tytus Endicott and Emy Leigh Mitchell of Mingo County; and Alexis Star Harley, Kailyn Spence and Isaiah Clay of Wyoming County was also displayed in Charleston.
Their artwork remained on display through Sept. 23.
“Drug abuse needlessly claims too many lives. Our hope is the entries from these artistic students will bring greater awareness and change, and touch the minds and hearts of those who view them at the Capitol,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “These entries reveal not only the immense creativity and talent of our students — in some instances, their designs also show the heartbreaking situations that some students experience at home.”
The designs on display were created during the 2020-2021 school year by students then studying at the following schools: Brookview Elementary School, Duval Elementary and Middle School, Kimball Elementary School, Melrose Elementary School, Lashmeet-Matoaka School, Gilbert Pre-K – 8 School, Baileysville Elementary School and Oceana Middle School.
The entries from Mercer County and others around the region are among 67 regional winning entries chosen by judges.
Judges selected Liliona McKenzie Wright, of Rivesville Elementary/Middle School in Marion County as the statewide winner. Her design appeared in newspapers as the Attorney General’s latest public service announcement in July and remains on the office’s website, along with that of statewide runner-up Caitlin Modesitt, of Ravenswood Middle School in Jackson County.
Regional winning designs will be displayed on rotation with other regions at the Capitol through late November.
Kids Kick Opioids represents one of many initiatives through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate, including a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration that achieved sweeping reforms to the nation’s drug quota system.
The Attorney General also has combated the opioid crisis with civil litigation, multistate initiatives, funding to target opioid abuse, criminal prosecutions, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and education.
The West Virginia Board of Pharmacy, West Virginia Association of School Nurses and the Capitol Police assisted the Attorney General in judging the public service announcement contest.
