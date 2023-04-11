The West Virginia Attorney General’s Office is reminding schools and parents that the upcoming deadline for the seventh Kids Kick Opioids contest is Friday, April 14.
The contest provides an opportunity for students to learn the dangers of prescription painkiller abuse. It has also given many a channel to express the personal impact of opioid abuse upon their lives and that of their loved ones.
“I am amazed each year by the creative talent of students across the state,” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said. “Their entries viscerally demonstrate that the opioid epidemic resonates in classrooms across West Virginia. Kids Kick Opioids gives students an outlet to express their concerns, while using the creativity and talent of all participants to raise awareness of the epidemic.”
Kids Kick Opioids has drawn more than 14,400 entries since its inception.
Students can work individually or in groups. The top submission will appear as a statewide newspaper PSA (public service announcement). Regional winners will be displayed in the State Capitol.
Contest entries must be postmarked by Friday, April 14, and mailed to the Attorney General’s Office at 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., State Capitol Building 1, Room 26-E, Charleston, WV 25305, or sent by email to AGPSA.contest@wvago.gov.
