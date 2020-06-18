BLUEFIELD — The West Virginia Supreme Court has vacated the kidnapping convictions of a Mercer County man found guilty of two counts of the crime in October 2018.
Harry Lee Smith Jr., 43, of Bluefield, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred Dec. 4, 2017, at 281 Cove Branch Road, located off Eades Mill Road.
During a confrontation, Smith held the late Amy Rose, his former girlfriend, at gunpoint at her home’s porch, and at one point threw away an object to make it look as if he had given up his gun, investigators said later. When the gun was recovered, it was loaded. Deputies also found a plastic bag with zip ties in it, a machete, and a short club at the bottom of the porch steps. Two rolls of duct tape were found when he was later searched.
During the trial, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Janet Williamson told the jury in her opening statement that the family’s “night of terror” started when Amy Rose’s daughter Destiny Rose was studying for a nursing exam. That is when she first saw Smith in the home.
“The first thing she saw was a gun pointed to her head,” Williamson said.
Smith then demanded Destiny Rose’s cellphone and made her go into her brother Dustin’s bedroom, where he was sleeping, and get his cellphone. When she finished, Smith told her to stay in the living room. When he went into her mother’s bedroom, she ran out the front door. He chased her and yelled, “I’ll blow your brains out,” Williamson said.
Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said Smith was engaged in an “intense half-hour standoff” with the deputies. “During the standoff, Smith held the handgun to the head of Amy Rose, using her as a hostage and human shield.”
Smith, whose case was heard before Mercer County Circuit Court Judge William J. Sadler, was convicted on two kidnapping charges, three charges of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and a charge of breaking and entering.
Smith appealed his case to the high court, arguing that the West Virginia Code under which he was indicted for kidnapping required an element of transportation.
In an opinion filed Tuesday, written by Supreme Court Justice Beth Walker, the court agreed with Smith’s appeal, vacating his kidnapping convictions and affirming his remaining convictions.
