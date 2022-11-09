BLUEFIELD — Late on Tuesday night, key national House and Senate races remained too close to call, with control of both legislative bodies on the line.
As of press time, Republicans had picked up five House seats, but more are expected to be gained as 23 more are needed for the GOP to take control.
According to various news sources, both Pennsylvania and Georgia Senate races were heading to the wire, with thin margins separating the candidates.
In Pennsylvania. Democrat John Fetterman held a slim lead over Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz,, 49.2 percent of the vote to Oz’s 48.3 percent, with 79 percent of the vote counted.
In Georgia, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were in a virtual tie, with Walker holding a razor thin lead, with 88 percent of the vote counted.
Other key races in Wisconsin and Nevada were also too close to call.
The Republicans need an overall pickup of one seat in the Senate to take control.
