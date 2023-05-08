By Aaron Snyder
CNHI News Service
SOUTH SHORE, Ky. — With a sharp wit and a picture-perfect memory, a World War II veteran sat in his brand new recliner as he rattled off statistics about his 100 years on Earth.
Such as:
• His time in the Navy: 2 years, 9 months, 15 days.
• The duration of his marriage: 66 years, 3 months, 3 days.
Born on April 19, 1923, Virgil Headley hit the century mark just about two weeks ago. The following Sunday, he was sitting in Brush Creek Freewill Baptist Church and informed his granddaughter, Amy Russell, that 57 years ago — when he began attending Brush Creek — that particular Sunday fell on the 24th of April, not the 23rd like it did this year. April 24, 1966, was his first Sunday at the church that he still attends regularly.
“His memory is insane,” Russell said.
Headley married his wife, Weltha Marie, on March 21, 1949, when he was 25 and she was just 14. She turned 15 a month later.
When Weltha — who went by Marie or “Eke” — died in 2015, Headley moved into his current home near the Double-A Highway in South Shore. He lives with his daughter, Joyce Kirk — Russell’s mother.
Headley has 10 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Although legally blind and deaf for the past eight years, Headley hasn’t let that hinder his routine, which includes regular exercise.
Headley still tends a garden.
“It’s kindly early yet, but it’s plowed and getting ready for it,” he said on Friday afternoon.
He walks every day — even in the summer, in the heat of the day. He says it’s good to work up a sweat.
“I don’t worry about losing (weight), I worry about gaining,” he said with a chuckle.
Friday is cleaning day. This past Friday, he was up about a half hour earlier than usual — “a minute ’til 6,” to be precise — gearing up to sweep and mop. He’s in bed by 10:30 nightly.
One of his great granddaughters recently asked him about the secret to a long life.
His answer: “Keep your mouth shut and don’t tell anybody anything.”
Taking care of himself is another key to longevity.
Headley was drafted into the Navy in March 1943. He served until December 1945.
After nine weeks in boot camp, he and K.O. Ellison, who was from Kansas and later became one of Virgil’s son’s namesake, spent eight weeks with the Seaman Guard in Great Lakes, Illinois. He then went to California, Hawaii, Guam and Saipan.
Headley logged 14 months on the USS Yorktown.
He was part of 20 different attacks during the war. He received the Presidential Unit Citation along with eight bars/medals and eight stars. Several men died around him, many of whom were buried at sea.
While grueling at times, serving in the Navy wasn’t exactly difficult for Headley.
Raised in the mountains of Lincoln County, West Virginia, Headley grew up on a hillside farm. By the time he turned 14, he was on the side of that hill plowing away. His dad worked as a mail carrier three days a week. Virgil joined his father on the Saturday prior to his 16th birthday, delivering mail on a mule.
As a 16-year-old, Headley cut 12 acres of corn, raised tobacco, dug potatoes (sweet, too) and assisted his father on an acre of sugarcane, which they used to make molasses.
Headley’s education lasted through eighth grade. From first through sixth, he was in a one-room school containing 48 children.
“One teacher took care of all of them classes and everything,” he said.
Headley had a slew of various jobs post-Navy. Among the workplaces in 1950 and ’51: Chrysler in Detroit, a steel mill in Ashtabula, Ohio, Heinz Ketchup in Canton, Ohio, and a steel mill in Fremont, Ohio.
He ended up working for Southern States on Greenup Avenue for 20 years until retiring at age 63 (and eight months, to be exact). He was making $5.53 an hour. After that, he farm-raised tobacco.
Baptized in icy conditions in a creek in January 1956, Headley said faith is important to him.
“Back then, winter didn’t have no effect on people,” he said.
Throughout the years, he’s rarely encountered health issues. Kidney stones and a broken ankle were a couple ailments he had to deal with.
But in 2013, he experienced a serious health scare.
“A kidney infection got so bad, they took him to the ICU and he was septic,” Kirk recalled. Headley also had an abdominal aneurysm, doctors discovered.
Granddaughter Amy will frequently conduct a health check only to get a humorous response.
“Papaw, how you feeling?” she’ll ask.
“And, what’s his answer?” Russell said, cracking a smile. “‘With my fingers,’ he’ll say.”
Russell calls Headley her “hero.”
“It’s the best blessing I could ever ask for, having him still around,” she said. “… He’s the most easygoing person. His demeanor never changes, tone never changes.”
