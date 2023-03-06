By AARON SNYDER
CNHI News
ASHLAND, Kentucky — A high school classmate of Jimmy Carter’s says the former president was “just one of the boys” when growing up together in Plains, Georgia.
Donald “Mac” McDonald, 97, and Carter were two of 25 students — 13 girls and 12 boys — who graduated from Plains High School in 1941.
McDonald moved from Georgia to Kentucky on March 15, 1946, after serving in the Navy as a fighter pilot in World War II. He now lives in Cannonsburg, Kentucky.
He went to school from first through 11th grade — there were just 11 grades then — with Carter. McDonald said he prom date for two consecutive years was Jimmy’s sister Gloria.
“She was a real nice person. … She was real pretty; nothing like Jimmy,” McDonald cracked.
Born on Sept. 2, 1925, McDonald was raised on a 1,745-acre farm that produced corn, cotton, peanuts, sugarcane and watermelon.
Carter was the “brain of the class,” McDonald said. When asked what his favorite school subject was, the sharp-witted McDonald replied, “None of them.” He was more of an athlete, standing out in both wrestling and baseball.
McDonald earned a scholarship to play baseball at Georgia Tech, but he was drafted to serve his country. Carter was also in the Navy, but they weren’t together.
McDonald was a fighter pilot who was stationed on the USS Ticonderoga. He said he trained primarily in Corpus Christi, Texas, and served in the Pacific theater.
“I went all around the Pacific,” said McDonald, who was also on the USS Enterprise. McDonald said his aircraft was once peppered with 32 bullet holes.
McDonald worked for his uncle’s life insurance company following his Navy days.
“They opened up in Kentucky and I just came up here,” he said. Marrying a Kentucky woman he said, further rooted him there.
McDonald’s first wife and daughter died both died. His second wife, Sylvia, passed away in 2011. They had no children together, but McDonald says he does have two step-children — Sylvia’s son, Rob, and daughter, Jill. Sylvia’s artwork adorns many a wall in McDonald’s home on Fairway Drive.
“Sylvia loved this house,” said Renee Payne, McDonald’s caretaker. “She loved to draw and paint and everything. She had a room upstairs that was her studio. She’d look out front and see a really beautiful, bright red Japanese maple tree.”
Donald and Sylvia logged more than 500,000 miles in nine different RVs visiting “every state in the union,” McDonald said, in addition to Canada and Mexico. Every winter, they’d travel to Florida and would often stop in Plains. On one particular trip post-presidency, Carter happened to be home. The old buddies visited and reminisced for a while.
While in the White House, Carter was a gracious host to McDonald a few times, he said.
“I could go and come any time I wanted to in Washington, seemed like,” McDonald said. “Just had to check in and let them know who I was.”
When Carter campaigned in the 1970s, McDonald helped arrange a tour in Ashland.
McDonald said he didn’t pay much attention to politics, but he did his civic duty by voting. And, yes, he voted for his old pal, Jimmy, in 1976.
Being Commander in Chief didn’t change Carter much, McDonald said.
“Same ol’, same ol’,” he said. “He was just one of the group. Just because he was President, it didn’t make him any different.”
McDonald was impressed but not surprised by Carter’s servant’s heart.
“He kept his fingers in just about everything,” McDonald said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.