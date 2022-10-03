By By CARLA SLAVEY
CNHI News Service
All good times come to and end, and so it was when the well-known former business owner Steve Fischer said goodbye to one of his prized possessions – an Amphicar.
The vehicle is exactly what the name implies, one that could travel either by land or sea. A boat disguised as a car. A land craft that swims.
But from a production standpoint, as Fischer stated, “It was not successful. It’s not a great boat. It’s not a great car.”
It takes a special person to want to own and maintain such a vehicle, and while Fischer has done so for decades, he decided the time was right to sell it to someone else.
Therefore, the vehicle was loaded up last week by its new owner and taken up to Lake Erie, where it will continue its road-bound and water-bound adventures.
As Fischer pointed out, it was designed by Hans Trippel, but the requirements for successfully building such a vehicle taxed the company’s supplies.
“The company did not have enough money to make their own parts, so I call it a U.N. car, in that it used a British motor, and it used a German this or a French that.”
And despite saying it wasn’t a great vehicle on either the land or the water, Fischer called it a great combination and a good engineering feat for 1964 (the year his particular Amphicar was built).
For years, Fischer would bring the car/boat to Lee’s Ford Marina, drive down the ramp and float it on over to his houseboat, where he would keep the Amphicar tied up.
Still, while in the water Fischer said he had to keep the Amphicar inside the wake zone of the dock.
“It is made of steel. It doesn’t ride the wake, it cuts it. So if these ski boats come by 50 mph and throw a two-foot wake and you can’t cut it, you’re going to get swamped with water.”
The vehicle has two transmissions – a standard four-speed transmission for the wheels and a water transmission with two props for the water.
It goes “normal speeds” on land, but Fischer noted that it’s back-heavy because the engine is in the rear.
Along with all the other normal features one finds on a 1960’s car, such as era-specific breaks and not having power steering, driving these cars compared to modern cars can be a bit of a chore.
Plus there are the parts that drivers don’t find on most land vehicles – double locks on the doors, bilge pumps, double props on the back and axels that are encased in rubber seals where they connect to the wheels.
Although ‘60s cars are “simpler” and can be mended more easily, Fischer said that the uniqueness of the car makes it hard to find original parts for it.
“The only problem is that it becomes a nightmare to find parts,” he said, although modern replacements can be made.
Only around 3,800 of the vehicles were made, with around 3,000 of those being brought over to the United States. Fischer guessed that there are around 200 to 300 of those left.
While he didn’t know the exact figure, Fischer guessed that Amphicars sold brand new at around $3,000 to $4,000, which was the same price as a brand new Cadillac.
