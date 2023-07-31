By Nita Johnson
A 300-plus mile trip on a bicycle is a challenging one, especially along the rolling hills, mountains and curves of rural eastern Kentucky.
But ride they did — a group called Kentucky Brotherhood Ride, who embark on a yearly route to stop along the wayside to honor fallen first responders in a particular community.
On recent evening, the group rode into downtown London at the Farmers Market to honor five fallen first responders.
Formed in 2019, the mission of the group is to honor fallen first responders and let family members know that their loved ones are not forgotten. The four-day trip takes place throughout Kentucky and allows families to meet with the group in a show of support.
The recent ceremony brought out the families of two London City Police officers, both of whom died in 2022. Officer Travis Hurley and Officer Logan Medlock were honored with a plaque that was signed by group members participating in the annual cycling event.
Several members of the group donned shirts from the previous years that bear the names of deceased public servants. While the group wears shirts honoring the most recent deaths of first responders, others wear shirts with the names of those from past years as a continuing honor to those who gave their all for their community.
Matt Grogan with the Kentucky Brotherhood Ride is a yearly participant in the Redbud Ride and said he has become friends with Maj. Randy Medlock, father of fallen officer Logan Medlock. He then presented the Medlock family with a plaque honoring Medlock’s service.
The family of Officer Travis Hurley was also recognized for Hurley’s service to his community. Grogan read a tribute to Hurley, which described him as: “If you were in a bad mood, he’d make it better. If you were in a good mood, he’d make it even better.”
Hurley was also described as a steadfast Christian whose faith was an example for others.
London Police Chief Chuck Johnson said 2022 was “a devastating year for not only for the London Police Department but for the whole community” with the deaths of the two officers.
“They were more than just police officers and firefighters. They were members of the community. They were coaches, they were mentors, they were fishing buddies and hunting buddies,” Johnson said. “Our community will never get over this but things like this help. You can’t imagine how much we appreciate this, to honor our heroes.”
Johnson addressed the families of other fallen first responders who were present — some of whom had driven several hours to be present for the recognition of their loved one.
The one of a kind plaques depict the symbols of first responders. The blue line indicates police, the red line represents firefighters and a gray line means a dispatcher or other emergency personnel.
