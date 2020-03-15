BLUEFIELD — With schools, public events and more closed in both Virginia’s due to the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak, some churches in the area are following suit while many are remaining open for services.
Effective Monday, March 16, schools in West Virginia are closed indefinitely. In Virginia, schools are closed until at least the March 27t. Museums and public events in the area have also either closed their doors or postponed during the virus panic.
Christ Episcopal Church in Bluefield has closed its doors for services under the order of Rt. Rev. W.M. Klusmeyer, the West Virginia Bishop. According Klusmeyer, all episcopal churches in the state of West Virginia are closed until March 22.
Rev. Chad Slater of Bluefield Christ Episcopal Church said “I’m sending out some scripture and a link to YouTube with hymns that we would’ve sung. The Washington National Cathedral, which is an Episcopal cathedral, is live streaming at 11:15 a.m., though they aren’t having service.”
The church’s Wednesday Lenten service is also closed to help prevent the possibility of infection. The food pantry, which the church offers on Thursday, is still set to occur, but food will only be to-go.
“As time goes on, and whenever we receive the all-clear, we’ll evaluate what it is we need to do,” Slater said.
Similar to the Episcopal churches, Catholic churches have also closed their doors.
According to a release from Father Paul Wharton, of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Princeton, mass is suspended “as long as necessary.”
“Pray for those who get the coronavirus, their caregivers, people working in hospitals and nursing homes, and the many people trying to develop a vaccine,” Wharton said in the release.
Wharton also suggests that Catholics continue to pray, though they are unable to attend mass. He notes that mass is often televised on Sundays and that this is a good way to continue your religious acts during the state’s state of emergency.
He has also listed, on the Sacred Heart Facebook page, many websites that may be helpful for spiritual study. This can be found at @sacredheartprinceton.
Though several churches in the area are closing their doors, many are following through with their weekly services.
During the panic and fear of contamination, Scott Street Baptist Church of Bluefield is keeping their doors open.
“We are not canceling service. We feel that being in church is the perfect place to be because God is bigger than any virus,” Rev. Gary Moore, said.
With so many organizations closing and many U.S. states declaring states of emergency, Moore and the members of the church are relying on their faith, and careful decisions, to sustain them through the crisis.
Of relying on their faith, Moore said, “We aren’t saying that naively, we know that God can handle anything. We feel it’s necessary for us. Church is one part of our lives that needs to stay stable.”
Paying attention to the spread of the illness and the continual updates, Moore and his congregation are also practicing caution when it comes to health.
“We aren’t asking people to do anything that’s reckless,” Moore said concerning taking all precautions of infections.
Similar to Moore’s church, Princeton’s Cornerstone Family Church is continuing with its services during the panic, as well.
“We’re asking people not to hug and shake hands but just fist bump and elbow bump instead,” Pastor Scott Catron, said.
As a member of a pastoral organization, Catron stated that he and other pastors in the area have been in communication regarding the decision of closing their doors. As the virus is listed as being detrimental to the elderly, many churches are taking their congregation’s age into consideration.
“A lot of churches in the area have a high senior population. We are not one of those churches so it’s a little different for us,” Catron said.
According to Catron, though the church has a young population they are still taking precautions to avoid infection. Along with asking church members to avoid direct contact such as handshakes, they are also advising the sick and those with compromised immune systems, to stay home.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.