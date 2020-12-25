GARY — Flora Harper will not spend Christmas Day with her family, but considers herself fortunate to be well and surrounded by people who try to make her life as pleasant as possible.
Harper, 66, is a resident of McDowell Nursing & Rehabilitation in Gary and knows the facility will not allow visitation during the holidays to protect them from the surge in COVID cases in McDowell County and all around the state.
“This is stressful for everyone at Christmas,” she said of not being able to be with her family and the impact it has on all of them.
Harper, who has been at the facility for three years recovering from surgeries, said she “visits” her family with FaceTime or Zoom and will do so today.
“Ain’t no need to be down about it,” she said, looking at all the positive elements, from the “wonderful people that work here” to the homelike atmosphere. “We are family here. We all get along pretty well.”
Harper, who is from Wyoming County but has lived in Raleigh County for 30 years, said if anyone has any problems at all, the staff takes care of them and all of their needs.
“That is important,” she said. “It means a lot.”
Harper said she also feels a lot safer from the virus there than she would be outside.
“Patty makes sure the germs don’t come in here,” she said of the facility’s executive director, Patty Lucas. “We have to be proud of her that she is looking out for our best interest.”
In fact, no resident there has contracted COVID.
“I am scared of what is out there,” Harper said of eventually leaving the facility when she has fully recovered. “You do feel safe here. I’ll tell you that. i wish I could move my family in here with me and I wouldn’t worry about it.”
Vicky Hill, Harper’s daughter, lives in Boone County and, like the rest of her family, misses the opportunity to visit her mother and not be able to spend the holidays with her.
“It is difficult,” she said. “When you see your parent in person, you can tell if something is going on with them. But when you talk to them on FaceTime you are not sure.”
Hill said she depends on the staff to keep her updated, and they do, but it’s not the same thing as face-to-face contact.
“It is rough,” she said. “I think it may be harder on her than it is on us. She has no family there but we do here. We stay in contact and support each other.”
They can visit, she said, but it’s still basically through a window during those times when inside visitation is not allowed.
“I just hate to visit though a window,” Hill said. “I really hate that. It is so hard to hear. It’s very sad.”
But FaceTime does help, especially for the grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
“They get excited when they see her on FaceTime,” she said.
Hill said she is happy at how well the staff takes care of her mother and when she calls there is often a game going on that her mother is participating in, especially bingo, which is played using iPads.
“It keeps her active,” she said. “They do a good job, and it’s the cleanest place I have been in in my life. There is always cleaning going on.”
Lucas said visitation has been allowed at times throughout the course of the pandemic when the COVID spread was low, but not now and through the holidays.
“We have not had any residents who had COVID,” she said. “We have had some staff. But we keep them quarantined and test them before they can come back.”
Staff also had to be tested if any of them went on vacation in an area with a high spread of the virus.
“As the administrator, my first priority is keeping the residents safe,” she said. “I would not be able to do that without the amazing staff. Not only have they cancelled family gatherings, birthday parties and vacations, but they wear a mask all day, wash their hands often and practice social distancing to keep our residents safe, and then return to their own families to attempt to keep them safe as well. They have been amazing through this pandemic and I know I am blessed to have each and every one of them.”
It has also been struggle to keep up with all the changes in guidelines from the CDC and state, she said, with adjustments made sometimes on a daily basis.
Brandon Hall, activities director, said it has been a challenge to provide plenty of activities as well to keep residents busy and content, especially considering they cannot congregate.
That has taken some creativity, he said, especially with the residents’ favorite game: bingo.
Residents use their iPads as Hall is one room calling out numbers.
Members of the staff pitch in and stay in hallways to confirm when a resident hollers “bingo!”
“Everyone chips in to keep them busy,” he said, adding that as many activities as possible are conducted, including a hall carnival, ice cream days, an innovative way to play cornhole using paper, and board games with staff. “We try to keep them occupied.”
Prizes and snacks are also part of the games, and they have all been participating in the 12 days of Christmas, with staff dressing up for that, including wearing reindeer antlers and playing “reindeer games.”
Staff members also adopt a resident and brings gifts.
Hall said the technology is set up for a lot of Zoom visits with family members on Christmas Day, accommodating seven different residents at the same time as they can watch them open their gifts.
The community has also helped out, providing things residents may need.
The hours have been long for staff members and that has sometimes presented challenges.
“It has been stressful,” said Nursing Director Michelle Bishop, and that is when staff rely on each other. “If you are having a bad day you vent to someone.”
Bishop said most residents and staff have now been vaccinated and “a lot of success has been because of our parent company, AMFM,” which owns 19 facilities in the state, including Mercer Nursing & Rehab in Bluefield.
“Our company was instrumental in getting the vaccine to us as quickly as possible,” Lucas said. “I think the vaccine is the answer, the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Everyone is looking forward to the time when things can start getting back to normal, she said.
“When that happens, we are inviting the families in and having the biggest party this facility has ever seen,” she said.
Lucas said it has been a trying time for everyone.
“We are just thankful to God we have not had a resident sick,” she said.
