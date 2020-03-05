RICHMOND, Va. — In an ironic twist, a Southwest Virginia state senator is championing an amendment to a renewable energy bill that would save an initiative of a former Democratic governor that the current Democratic leadership in the state wants to scrap.
House Bill 1526, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, maps out a plan for the state to gradually rely on renewable energy and not fossil fuels. That has been part of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s agenda since Democrats now have the majority in both the House and the Senate.
In the plan, Dominion Energy’s coal-fired Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center in Wise County would close by 2030.
Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, when he was Virginia’s Governor, supported the construction of the state-of-the-art center, “one of the most advanced clean coal plants in the United States.”
With Kaine’s help, the center became operational in 2012.
But closing it in 10 years is a scenario that does not please state Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell County.
Chafin introduced an amendment to extend that date to 2050, and he then voted for the bill as the Senate accepted the amendment and passed it 23-16.
But on Tuesday the House rejected the amended version of the bill and on Wednesday the Senate refused to pass it without the amendments and requested it be sent to a conference committee.
“I was able to persuade the majority party in the Senate to adopt an amendment to House Bill 1526 that will directly affect the 38th District,” Chafin said. “The House Bill in its original form called for the Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center (VCHEC) to shut down in 2030, and I was able to get the bill amended to delay its closure to 2050.”
Chafin said he convinced several members of the majority party that VCHEC is both cleaning up regional watersheds and it is pivotal to the economic prosperity and growth of Southwest Virginia.
“VCHEC is undeniably the cleanest coal burning power plant in North America, and it is my goal to ensure this amendment stays intact in the final version,” he said.
It’s also a matter of jobs and money.
“If House Bill 1526 makes it through conference, as amended, it will continue to fund $8 million a year to Wise County and the Town of St. Paul, and create hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue over the next 30 years,” he said. “The House and Senate Bill will end up in conference to hash out all of the details; it is my goal to ensure the final version of the bill has the 2050 closure date. “
A conference committee is composed of members of both bodies to try to reach a compromise before the bill is sent to the Governor.
The Virginia Clean Energy Act “establishes a schedule by which Dominion Energy Virginia and American Electric Power are required to retire electric generating units located in the Commonwealth that emit carbon as a byproduct of combusting fuel to generate electricity and by which they are required to construct, acquire, or enter into agreements to purchase generating capacity located in the Commonwealth using energy derived from sunlight or onshore wind.”
The original House bill passed 52-47 and was not supported by Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County.
“I consider the Clean Economy Act one of the most destructive bills to Southwest Virginia that I have ever encountered while serving as a member of the House,” he said. “I personally met with the Governor’s office to plead the case for Southwest Virginia. I am hopeful the Governor will strongly support our delegation’s effort to amend the legislation when it is sent to his desk for consideration.”
Morefield said it is “unfortunate that so many of our elected officials have completely lost focus because of vote pandering.”
“We all want to be good stewards of the environment but we must not sacrifice the lives of our most vulnerable citizens to promote such extreme and unrealistic policies,” he said. “If we would stop using all fossil fuels today in Virginia and in the United States, it would not have a significant impact on overall global environmental conditions. Do we really believe that China and other global powers would follow suit and eliminate fossil fuels just because we did so? Not at all.”
Morefield said politicians like to promote “climate change” because it’s easy to market.
“Who doesn’t want a clean environment?” he said. “I believe we should be focusing on research and development of renewables to one day make a slow transition when it is economically feasible to use certain renewable energy sources like wind and solar. Such extreme policies hurt those who can barely afford to live. How can any reasonable person argue that we should increase the cost of electricity significantly more than it already is? The poor and middle class cannot afford it.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.