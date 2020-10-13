BLUEWELL — New dates are being set for a roadside cleanup effort that was postponed last weekend when constant rain fell on Mercer County.
The annual Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean roadside cleanups were scheduled to begin Oct. 10 in the communities of Bluewell and Matoaka, but heavy rain forced organizers to postpone both events and start work on rescheduling.
“It looks like Thursday afternoon will be the replacement date in Matoaka,” said Greg Puckett, executive director of Community Connections, Inc. and a member of the Mercer County Commission.
Puckett added that Keep Mercer Clean was working with Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association, to see about a new date for the Bluewell cleanup.
“And we are currently accepting applications from people who want to participate in Take Five, and we are planning some pop-up cleanups during the remainder of the month at various locations to be determined,” Puckett said. Pop-up cleanups will be announced on the Love Where You Live – Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page.
Volunteers will meet Thursday in downtown Matoaka for the cleanup, and Bluewell volunteers will meet at the new Welcome to ATV Country mural along U.S. Route 52 at Topps Electronics when a new date is announced.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
