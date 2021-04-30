BLUEWELL — Final tallies are not in, but thousands of trash bags have been filled with roadside litter and trash from illegal dumps during this year’s Keep Mercer Clean campaign.
The 2021 Keep Mercer Clean campaign is scheduled to conclude today. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said that volunteers found more trash than usual along the county’s roadways this year.
“Normally our Day Report Center people would be working on our top four roads,” Puckett said Thursday. “Route 10, Route 19, Route 20 and Route 52, and we would have them cleared by now.”
In previous years, volunteers could clean about 100 yards of roadway in a few minutes, but this year cleaning trash from that same distance took about an hour, he added.
Thousands of trash bags were filled this year.
“Well, we’re going to wait to get our final tallies of all our totals at the (Mercer County) Solid Waste Authority,” Puckett said. “We had good responses at our dump stations at the schools. We’ve had numerous cleanups with hundreds of volunteers and literally thousands of dollars of volunteering by our communities.”
“Even just the other day, middle school students from Princeton and PikeView got 17 bags in two hours from Camp Creek Road,” he added. “That’s the kind of volunteerism that the program wants to support.”
In another example of community effort, the Bluewell Area Volunteers saw 40 to 50 people participate last Saturday in a cleanup that filled more 200 bags with litter from Pinnacle View Road, Route 52, Route 20 and Warden Avenue as well as Lorton Lick Road from Bluewell to Montcalm, said Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association. The Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department, Litter Control Officer Josh Parks, Mercer County deputies, the Voice of Praise, the Lorton Lick Baptist Church, Bluewell Lions Club, Bluewell Womens Club and the Bluewell United Methodist Church all participated.
“We even had a nice gentleman, Henry Tatum, who saw the (Bluefield Daily Telegraph) news article and came all the way from Tazewell,” Crane recalled. “Henry was the flagger slowing down oncoming vehicles.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
