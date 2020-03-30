PRINCETON — Typically, the annual Keep Mercer Clean campaign would be inviting all volunteers to gather and clean the county. This year, however, is going to be unlike any other.
“The campaign is stalled because we’re trying to figure out how to do things that are proactive but still following CDC guidelines,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
All events for the 2020 campaign has been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Puckett, instead of congregating to collect dirty areas in the county, the commission is inviting residents to clean areas around their homes.
“We’re launching the Take Five campaign,” Puckett said, this program is to encourage people to clean cluttered areas near their homes. “It’s for people who are willing to social distance and help clean up their road.”
Those looking to pitch in for the Take Five campaign can receive trash bags and a trash picker, from the commission. They then, after filling out a form, can post their progress on social media.
For those who are interested in participating in the campaign can be found on the Love Where You Live Keep Mercer Clean Facebook page at @keepmercerclean.
“Right now it’s been recommended that we get outside and distance ourselves away. We can’t take being cooped up in the house. We want people to take this time and be responsible,” Puckett said.
Activities like special item free days at the Mercer County Landfill have been postponed as well, Puckett explained.
With residents being stuck inside due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, the county’s roadways have gone overlooked.
“Our roads are terrible they’re absolutely astonishing,” Puckett said. “We’ve just got to do better.”
Though this year’s campaign has had to alter, the commission is offering a way for children to still stay active in the Keep Mercer Clean community. After schools were closed due to the virus the commission was left with a plethora of coloring books.
According to Puckett, these extra coloring books were taken to multiple Grants locations, sent through CASE WV packages and placed in the nine blessing boxes throughout the county.
Every Sunday and Thursday a brand new coloring page is posted on the @keepmercerclean page. Children are free to have these pages printed for coloring.
These coloring books, featuring Roscoe the Raccoon, feature the mascot in various locations across the county. In these depictions, Roscoe is having fun throughout the county, recycling and cleaning litter.
“It encourages people to social distance the right way,” Puckett said about Roscoe enjoying the multiple areas in the county. These areas include Pinnacle Rock and other outdoor locations.
For more information visit the campaign’s Facebook at @keepmercerclean.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
